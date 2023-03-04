‘Yellowstone’ Releases ‘Best of Jamie vs. The Dutton Family’ Video That Is Guaranteed to Get Your Blood Boiling

With tension continuing to build between Jamie and the rest of the Dutton family, Yellowstone is looking back on the Best of Jamie vs. The Dutton Family video that will guarantee to make diehard fans’ blood boil.

“A look back at some of the tensest faceoffs between Jamie and the rest of the Dutton family,” the Yellowstone video’s description reads. The first scene features Beth and John discussing Jamie and how he knows about the train station. The entire video continues to show off other scenes that show the struggles between each of the Duttons.

The video popped up online just after Yellowstone star Wes Bentley told Entertainment Weekly he believes Jamie has ticked off Beth for the last time. “We’ve got something coming,” Bentley said about the embattled siblings. “We’re both threatening each other now in some serious ways. It’s a mystery to me too where it’s going. I just know this is an inflection point….”

Bentley, who has played Jamie since Yellowstone first premiered continued to hint that something big is coming. “This is kind of the final straw. He didn’t much how much Beth was really fed up with him until really recently, and I think that is now flipped a switch in Jamie that he feels similarly.”

Along with discussing his character’s conflict with Kelly Reilly’s Beth, Bentley also stated he is very much invested in the Yellowstone storylines. “I wait for that next script and within the same kind of anticipation or fans do for the next episode to be aired,” he further admitted. “Because, you know, [Taylor Sheridan] surprises us so much.”

He went on to add, “We all talk about it on set, you know, all the possibilities. We do our own fanfiction.”

Wes Bentley Addressed Rumors That ‘Yellowstone’ Is Ending

After discussing the drama between Jamie and other Dutton family members, Yellowstone star Wes Bentley talked about the rumors currently circulating about the show coming to an end.

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade,” Bentley stated. “Different people making decisions. I know that they’re still working on … working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot.”

Despite not knowing all the details personally, Bentley said he remains confident that everything will work out. “We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

Bentley’s remarks also come just days after reports that Yellowstone’s season 5 return may face significant delays. As previously reported, Tate Dutton’s Brecken Merrill revealed that while the first half of the season was airing, his Yellowstone co-stars were expected to return for filming in March. However, things have become very chaotic, according to the actor.

“We didn’t know if we were going to have a break,” Merrill explained. “We didn’t know when we were going to be back. So should I go back to school, or should I continue to be online? It was kind of a mess of everything. We were scrambling.”

PUCK’s Matthew Belloni also revealed that 5B episodes are now on track to shoot in the summer and fall. They are now expected to air in November 2023.