‘Yellowstone’ Releases ‘Extended Sneak Preview’ of Season 5: ‘Inside the Phenomenon’

When Yellowstone‘s season five trailer debuted weeks ago, it lit the fire under fans. And since then, social media’s been absolutely buzzing with excitement for the long-awaited premiere. Now, with just a few days until the two-hour premiere event takes place, the cast and crew of Yellowstone are taking us behind the scenes of the hit show in a “extended sneak preview” tell-all. In Inside the Phenomenon, some of our favorite stars, including Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser, share their thoughts on Yellowstone‘s explosive growth, massive fanbase, and the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes.

“I’ve had a long career,” began John Dutton star Kevin Costner. But, “I’m still excited about being in something that people can relate to, being in something a little bit different.”

Hauser, who plays the beloved character Rip Wheeler, said during the preview, “It’s pretty amazing” to see the support for the show this year. He also expressed amazement at the amount of support he’s seen as an actor. Even more exciting, he pointed out, is that Yellowstone has become an immense success. And that’s not only in Montana where the hit drama is filmed, but also in regions all over the country.

Cole Hauser’s onscreen partner Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) also shared her love for the show and admiration for its growth.

“It’s really exciting and a privilege, really, to be part of something that people love so much,” she said.

‘Yellowstone’ Cast on Putting in Hard Work

During the extended preview, we even heard from one of the least outspoken characters within the series. Native American star and activist Mo Brings Plenty had nothing but positive things to say about Yellowstone and his costars. Of their work,, he gushed, “Everyday is like Friday to me…Yeah, we’re working hard, but when you’re around a lot of good folks…you can’t complain.”

Denim Richards, known for his fun, light-hearted character Colby also featured in the preview. He revealed that, after kicking Yellowstone off as a grassroots show, its stars are finally “getting noticed.”

“I think the cast deserves it, I think the crew deserves it. So it’s nice to see that we’re finally getting the recognition,” Richards said.

Mo Brings Plenty and Denim Richards gave us perspective regarding the cast’s work as one whole machine. However, Teeter actress Jen Landon revealed exactly how Yellowstone has changed her life and her love for acting overall.

“A lot of times as actors,” she explained, “especially if you come from tiny theater the way I did, you feel like you’re sort of just acting into a void, and you still love it, but it’s amazing when the interactions that I have with fans as I move through the world are so positive and make me feel really good about what I do.”

Be sure to catch the Yellowstone season five premiere when it airs on Paramount Network on Sunday night at 8 p.m.