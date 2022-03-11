‘Yellowstone’ Reminds Fans Why You Always ‘Read the Fine Print’

Leave it to Yellowstone Beth Dutton to remind us all of something very important. Like, read the fine print. Oh, this is not just another Beth Dutton tantrum moment. Hardly. She’s giving some advice to one of her, um, people that rankle her. Fans of Yellowstone watch Kelly Reilly play Beth to the hilt. She can be as angry as a snake, but as loving as a woman to her man. Just ask Rip Wheeler about that last part.

Aw, she’s giving Bob a sweet reminder. Read that fine print and remember that Beth Dutton is the bigger bear.

‘Yellowstone’ Character Beth Dutton Knows How To Speak Her Mind

Just another day in the world of that Yellowstone character. Sheesh. She can definitely be a handful if you don’t watch out. Speaking of watching out, Season 5 on the Paramount Network show will be coming up down the road. When we last left Beth in Season 4’s finale, she managed to get married rather quickly to Rip, played by Cole Hauser.

If you missed it, then it was quite a scene to say the least. Beth Dutton managed to get a priest up to the Dutton ranch. She didn’t make an appointment either. Nope. She just went and kidnapped a Catholic priest. This woman was determined to get hitched.

Of course, her father John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, reminded Beth that they weren’t Catholic. For Beth, though, she was not worried about those little details. Heck, even Rip managed to get Lloyd Pierce, played by Forrie J. Smith, to be there at the ceremony.

Scene With Carter Leaves Beth Telling The Young Boy Off

And yeah, Carter was there, too. The young man who is still working to find his place among the family got a front-row seat. Carter, played by Finn Little, popped up in the Season 4 opener and worked his way into the good graces.

One other scene during the season did bring a lot of attention. Carter was working on cleaning out the horse stalls, a chore was given by Rip. Well, Beth was walking through the area and he simply said “hey mama.” She kept walking and said “hey baby” and almost kept going. But she stopped, turned around, and gave Carter a talking-to right there. It was so fierce that Carter started crying. Basically, she was saying to not call her Mama. This, of course, comes after she’s been like a mother to him.

One thing is for sure. Yellowstone always has some drama going down. And you better believe we probably will see Beth get into it again with Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley.