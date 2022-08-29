‘Yellowstone’ Reveals First Season 5 Teaser: WATCH

“All will be revealed,” according to the new teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” season 5. Paramount has released the first official look at the new season, and it’s getting all of us excited for what’s to come for the Duttons and Co. Additionally, on Friday, September 2nd, Paramount is hosting a Labor Day “Yellowstone” marathon where you can catch the trailer again.

The teaser features glimpses at all of the Duttons, plus Rip being his badass self, warning that “All Will Be Revealed.” We see Beth, Jamie, Kayce, and Rip, then John walking down a hallway flanked by Beth and former Governor Perry. The video also features a voiceover of John saying, “We’re going to show the world who we are, and what we do.” The whole video is accompanied by fittingly ominous music. Take a look at the teaser below.

We’ve been holding out for a look into “Yellowstone” season 5 for a while now, picking up clues here and there, speculating on what could happen. Now, which this ominous message–“All Will Be Revealed”–are we thinking this could be the end of “Yellowstone”?

Maybe, maybe not. What we do know, is that season 5 is going to be explosive and intense, rightfully kicking it up a notch from previous seasons. Things have been gearing up to get powerful, violent, and extreme. Just how we like it when it comes to “Yellowstone.”

‘All Will Be Revealed’: What We Know About Season 5 So Far

So, what do we know? At this point, we know about as much as was revealed at the end of season 4. Leading into season 5, Monica is pregnant with her and Kayce’s second child. Additionally, we’re thinking there’s going to be a time jump to account for both Finn Little and Brecken Merrill’s changes in appearance as they’ve aged into their teen years.

We also know from casting updates that there are going to be some flashbacks. Josh Lucas, Kyle Red Silverstein, and Kylie Rogers are returning to “Yellowstone” for season 5. The three play young John Dutton, young Rip Wheeler, and young Beth Dutton, respectively. Taylor Sheridan has given us flashbacks in previous seasons to reveal crucial information about Rip, Beth, and John’s backstories. It looks like we’ll be seeing even more of their relationships as season 5 unfolds.

In addition to more information on Rip, Beth, and John, we’re going to get more Jamie on the horizon as well. Beth Dutton star Kelly Reilly shared recently that she’s excited to bring Wes Bentley’s character back into the fold. Jamie is now owned by Beth, essentially. After killing his biological father, Garrett Randall, at Beth’s behest, she then photographed him disposing of the body. So, it’s safe to say she has her half-brother firmly in her pocket at the moment.

So many more things are happening in the “Yellowstone” universe, and this isn’t an exhaustive list. But, what we know for sure, is that we can’t wait for November 13, when season 5 premieres.