‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Four New Characters Joining in Season 5

Get ready, Yellowstone fans: Paramount Network just announced four brand new characters & cast members for Season 5, and they sound promising!

On Friday, Paramount Network revealed additional casting for Yellowstone, TV’s #1 series, which returns for its highly-anticipated fifth season on Sunday, November 13th. The star-studded announcement, sent to Outsider, confirms several returning faces. But perhaps the biggest reveal comes in the form of four brand new faces:

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s New Cast & Characters

Kai Caster will play Rowdy , a young cowboy

will play , a young cowboy Lainey Wilson will play a musician named Abby

will play a musician named Lilli Kay will play Clara Brewer , the new assistant for one of the Duttons

will play , the new assistant for one of the Duttons Dawn Olivieri will play Sarah Atwood, a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana

Yellowstone Season 5 cast. (Headshots courtesy of Paramount Network Press)

Kai Caster, who television audiences will recognize from American Horror Story, is set to join Yellowstone as Rowdy, a young cowboy character. Country music star Lainey Wilson also joins the fray as a musician, Abby.

One Dutton family member is getting a “new assistant,” too, in the form of Lilli Kay (Your Honor and Rustin) as Clara Brewer.

Yet the most shocking addition is Dawn Olivieri. Yellowstone fans already know Olivieri as the sister to Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), Claire, from the series’ hit prequel, 1883. She’s no relative of the Duttons this time around, however, as she’s set to portray Sarah Atwood, a “confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.”

And then there’s fan favorites Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry), who’ve been upped to series regulars for Season 5. We’re sure to see plenty more of Broken Rock Reservation and the Duttons’ political aspirations as a result.

Season 4’s breakout villain, Caroline Warner, is also returning via Jacki Weaver. Beth Dutton hasn’t seen the last of Warner’s grievous threats, either, to be sure.

Season 5 Set for Flashback Scenes with Returning Cast Members

In addition, Paramount reveals that Josh Lucas will return as Young John Dutton. Returning alongside are Kylie Rogers as Young Beth Dutton and Kyle Red Silverstein as Young Rip Wheeler.

Kylie Rogers as Young Beth Dutton (Paramount Network Press)

Kyle Red Silverstein as Young Rip Wheeler (Paramount Network Press)

Season 5 will delve into further Dutton flashbacks as a result. No word on Dalton Baker, however; the actor behind Young Jamie Dutton isn’t in Paramount’s casting announcement.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Yellowstone returns for Season 5 this November 13, exclusively on Paramount Network.