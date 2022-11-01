‘Yellowstone’ Reveals ‘Goliath’ Rivalry Between Beth Dutton & New Character Dubbed ‘Brunette Beth’: WATCH

Dubbed “Brunette Beth” by fans, Dawn Olivieri’s new Yellowstone character is set to give the Dutton daughter hell in Season 5.

We already knew Beth would have her work cut out for her come Yellowstone‘s return. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised her a jail cell by the end of Season 4, and is poised to stop at nothing to make this a reality. And in Season 5’s full trailer, we watch as Warner tells her new associate to “Ruin” the Duttons, “Starting with her.”

The “her,” of course, is Kelly Reilly‘s bigger bear, Beth Dutton. But how long will she be able to keep up such a moniker? As now-husband Rip (Cole Hauser) told her in Season 4, “There’s always a bigger bear.”

He may have been talking about her father, John (Kevin Costner) in that instance, but something tells us Paramount isn’t playing up “Brunette Beth” for kicks. Instead, both the full trailer and the latest featurette have placed a spotlight on Dawn Olivieri‘s newcomer, Sarah Atwood, as she’s to play a big part in what could be Beth’s demise.

Sarah Atwood is Coming for Beth Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

In Yellowstone Season 5, Olivieri’s “confident corporate shark” is a new adversary unrelated (or so it seems) to her Claire (Dutton inlaw) of prequel series 1883. And in this week’s “Inside Yellowstone Season 5″ featurette, the wildly talented actress steps up to voice her predictions alongside the main cast.

“Anytime somebody comes into power, they become a target,” Olivieri offers from the set. She’s the “Counselor for Market Equities,” as co-star Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) reveals. But that just sounds like another rung on the ladder for Beth to smash. So what’s all the hubbub about?

Atwood’s “main goal is to get their project back in line,” Olivieri continues of her character, before Weaver’s Caroline Warner tells her associates to “Turn her loose.” This leads us into a line that’s already iconic alongside the very look that has fans dubbing Sarah Atwood as “Brunette Beth.”

With wild hair and eyeshadow distinctly akin to Beth’s, Sarah croons from atop the Market Equities boardroom table: “I love it when she gets mad. It means I’m going to make a lot of money.”

Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan is clearly setting up Sarah as a direct foil to Beth. So far, she’s depicted as someone we can expect to be every bit as clever and conniving as Beth, with the looks to boot. This may seem trivial or shallow, but in the world of corporate domination, looks can mean everything.

‘Sarah will be an adversary for Beth in a way that she’s never experienced… That’s going to be like two goliaths’

Kelly Reilly confirms this, too. “Sarah will be an adversary for Beth in a way that she’s never experienced,” the Yellowstone icon reveals. “That’s going to be like two goliaths” facing off, she buttons. “When she sees her opportunity, she’ll take it.”

Olivieri gives one last laugh to the sentiment. And she’s sporting a vivid purple cocktail dress as Sarah; a color we never see Beth in. With the sparks already so very palpable in this featurette, we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

Beth and Sarah will clash when Television’s #1 show returns this November 13. The two-hour premiere event will air only on Paramount Network. For more from the cast, check out the full behind-the-scenes featurette above. Then, see our Yellowstone Cast: Full Character Review Before Season 5 Premiere for more on the new characters.