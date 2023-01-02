‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Teaser & Return for Season 5’s Second Half

That raucous mid-season finale left us hanging, but we now know when to expect the return of Yellowstone Season 5 in 2023.

Don’t worry, we won’t spoil anything from Season 5, Episode 8’s mid-season finale here. Instead, we’ve got exciting news straight from Paramount. Revealed during Sunday’s episode, the teaser trailer announcing the much-anticipated return of TV’s #1 show is here. Alongside that oft-pondered return date, you’ll find all the details after the teaser below.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will Return Summer 2023: Watch the Teaser

“Following a record-shattering Season 5 premiere, Yellowstone returns with new episodes summer 2023 on Paramount Network,” the studio revealed ahead of the mid-season finale. Catch that teaser below, too, but beware of major spoilers for both the mid-season finale and the second half of Season 5.

With Episodes 1-8 now behind us, we’ve still got a solid six episodes of Season 5 to look forward to. As previously announced, Yellowstone‘s fifth season will be 14 episodes in total, with Episode 9 now confirming the show’s return this summer. We still don’t have an exact premiere date, however, so be sure to stay tuned to Outsider for when it drops.

If I were a betting man, though, I’d say we’re in store for a return to form. Initially, Yellowstone was a summer release, with the drama premiering on June 20, 2018. It wasn’t until the show gained nationwide traction after Season 2 that it would switch to a coveted fall tentpole release. Each season since has been a November premiere.

If this is the case, then Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9 will likely premiere in late June 2023. Sticking to Sundays, this would pin June 25, 2023 as a probable candidate. Has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

Prequel ‘1923’ Continues on Paramount Plus in the Meantime

In the meantime, we’ve got a whole lot more to come from the critically-acclaimed Paramount Plus spinoff, 1923. The Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starrer is making waves as one of the most beautiful, moving series streaming today. A follow-up to the masterful 1883, 1923‘s third episode also hit today, with the fourth coming next Sunday, Jan. 8. Afterwards, the prequel will also take a break of sorts.

Following a “winter break,” 1923 will return in February. As Paramount cites directly, “Subsequent episodes will be released weekly exclusively on Paramount+ through Sunday, January 8th, followed by a winter break. 1923 will return with new episodes on Sunday, February 5th.”

The resulting schedule for Yellowstone prequel is as follows:

Feb. 5: Season 1, Episode 5

Feb. 12: Season 1, Episode 6

Feb. 19: Season 1, Episode 7

Feb. 26: Season 1, Episode 8

If you need something to watch in the long wait for more Yellowstone, we couldn’t recommend 1923 more. This phenomenal period Western is as good as television gets, and features the best performance from Harrison Ford in decades.

As for Yellowstone, we’ll catch up with the present-day Duttons again come Summer 2023.