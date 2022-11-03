‘Yellowstone’ TV: Top 10 Quotes From Rip Wheeler

Get ready for Yellowstone Season 5 with the best Rip Wheeler quotes of all time; from his Top 10 on to the ones we could never leave out.

When it came time to read the Yellowstone script over half a decade ago, Cole Hauser felt something special in a minor pilot character, Rip Wheeler. Able to choose being cast as the ranch foreman over a Dutton son, Hauser would develop the big guy into a series highlight alongside Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan.

Through Rip Wheeler quotes, we’ve been treated to some of the finest lines in modern television; delivered to perfection by Hauser. We’ll have plenty more courtesy of Season 5 soon, but for now let’s relive Rip’s absolute best lines from Season 4 before getting into his Top 10 in Yellowstone history.

Rip Wheeler‘s Best Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4

“What a f*ckin’ mess you’ve made of your last second chance. Life is a lesson, boy, one long lesson, but you’ve got to look to learn them, and you ain’t f*ckin’ lookin’!”

– Rip to Jimmy

“There’s a man in there somewhere. Sometimes, it just takes another man to find it.”

– Rip on Jimmy

“What’s the rule about fighting, Lloyd? Huh? God damn you for making me do this…”

-Rip to Lloyd

“This is for your protection, Lloyd. This is to protect you from yourself.”

– Rip to Lloyd

“What kind of childhood bullsh*t are you workin’ out at the dinner table?”

– Rip to Beth

Rip: Life is plenty hard. You don’t need to help it, you hear me?

Beth: You sayin’ I make life harder?

Rip: Every day.

“There’s fruit in the salad…”

Rip to the salad

‘Yellowstone‘s Top 10 Rip Wheeler Quotes of All Time

10. “I don’t want a bunch of kids runnin’ around this f–king house. I don’t even like dogs. Hey, you’re all I need. I’ll call you whatever you want.”

– Rip to Beth

9. “I wish that they’d come back to life so I could kill ’em again.”

– Rip to Beth

8. “I’d rather kill a thousand men than shoot another horse.”

– Rip to Lloyd

7. “You know why people don’t come talk to you? Because they’re scared they’ll let you down. I know I am.”

– Rip to John Dutton

6. “I look at every day with you as a gift. My tommorows are, well, they’re all words. There’s no word I’d rather call you if that’s what you want.”

– Rip to Beth

5. “There’s sharks and minnows in this world, Jimmy, and if you don’t know which one you are, then you ain’t a f–king shark.”

– Rip to Jimmy

4. “I was born on a dead-end road, honey. This world doesn’t need another generation of me.”

– Rip to Beth

3. “You gotta be kidding me, Jimmy. You risked your life for a f–kin’ belt buckle?”

– Rip to Jimmy

2. “I’m gonna give you one last chance. You leave now or you never leave. I’ll bury you where you f*cking stand!”

– Rip to California Biker Gang

1. “You know, when you boil life down, it’s funny just how little you need, isn’t it?”

Oldies but Goodies: More Classic Rip Quotes

Beth: “Why are you crying?”

Rip: “It’s just, I get mad sometimes, and this is how it comes out.”

“Hey, mama. I met somebody. I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with her. I could’ve gone to some store and bought her some f–kin’ ring, but what does that mean? I’m sorry. I shouldn’t curse. I want her to wear yours. Maybe you can, uh, maybe you can know her, too, somehow. I don’t know. I love you, mom. Thank you.”

– Rip to his mother’s grave

“You wanna fight, Fred, you come fight me! I’ll fight you all g*ddamn day!”

– Rip to Fred

“That train only runs in one direction…”

– Rip on the Train Station

“‘I’m sorry’ are two words you never have to say to me.”

-Rip to Beth

“You see, it’s the habit of living that you’re scared of losing, that’s all.”

– Rip, Season 1

Want to catch up on Rip Wheeler’s best moments ahead of Season 5? We’ve got you covered below. Then, be sure to check out Outsider’s predictions for this season in our Yellowstone Season 5: Will Rip Wheeler Die? next.

Cole Hauser returns as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone Season 5 starting Sunday, November 13. Only on Paramount Network.