‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Reveals ‘One Thing’ He Appreciates About Costar Kevin Costner

Earlier this month, “Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham shared behind-the-scenes secrets about our favorite cast members, including Kevin Costner.

Bingham sat down with Us Weekly to open up about stars like Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Luke Grimes. He brought up all good things, especially when it came to the show’s leading man.

“Since I was a kid I’ve been watching his movies,” Ryan Bingham shared of his “Yellowstone” co-star. “I remember my grandparents taking me to go watch ‘Dances with Wolves,’ you know, and seeing ‘Field of Dreams,’ all the different movies that he’s been in.”

It’s hard not to get a little starstruck around someone like Kevin Costner. But Bingham managed it well, especially after seeing the kind of man Costner is in person.

“One thing about him is he’s just a genuinely kind… just a nice guy,” Bingham revealed. “Like, I know he doesn’t have time to talk to anybody. He’s got a busy schedule and everybody wants his attention. But one thing I appreciate about that guy is he always stops and says hi to everybody.”

“Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham added, “He makes a point just to say hello, acknowledges you, says your name, and shakes your hand. And he doesn’t have to do that. In this business, in the culture of this business, it’s nice to see that.”

Kevin Costner clearly isn’t the type to just stick to his trailer. He’s out and about, interacting with the cast and crew. And that kind of dedication really shows on the screen, when we see the chemistry between him and the other cast members.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Shares What We Can Expect for Walker in Season 5

Production for “Yellowstone” Season 5 is underway in Montana, and Ryan Bingham seems happy to be back. Even if he doesn’t quite know where Walker stands after the events of Season 4. Not to mention the fact that Walker’s previous ranch, the Four-Sixes in Texas, has its own spin-off show coming soon.

Will we see less of a role for Walker in Season 5 as he prepares to travel back down to texas? Bingham weighed in with PopCulture earlier this month.

“I think he’s been running from a lot of things in his past and not sure if he’d want to go back to where he just came from. So, I don’t know,” Bingham said. “I guess it would have to just depend on the incentives [for him].”

Death at the hands of Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler could certainly provide incentive. But Walker and Rip seemed to come to terms after Walker and Lloyd beat all the aggravation out of each other halfway through Season 4. Seems like Walker is loyal to the “Yellowstone” for the time being. And at this point, Bingham doesn’t even want to think about where his character could go next.

“Man, I just trust Taylor [Sheridan]. Go where it goes,” Bingham said. “There’s so many moving parts to [Yellowstone], and there’s so many different characters that he’s having to write for. I feel just kind of blessed and awesome to have the opportunity to get to be there.”