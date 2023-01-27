Yellowstone’ Scores Its First Billion-Minute Week On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts

Taylor Sheridan‘s Neo-Western Yellowstone has earned its first billion-minute week on Nielson’s Streaming Top 10. From December 26 to January 1, the show garnered over a billion minutes of viewership and is now sitting at number five on the chart, Deadline reports.

Yellowstone‘s viewership skyrocketed by an impressive 84%, and the series achieved record-breaking success with its first billion-minute week. Nielsen’s data suggests that the absence of a new Season 5 episode on the Paramount Network has augmented viewership for the show. Rather than premiering on the traditional Christmas Day slot, viewers were given the opportunity to catch up on Seasons 1-4 of this series via Peacock.

Nielsen’s data reveals that viewership steadily rose throughout the four seasons. Season 1 peaked on December 25th, followed by Seasons 2 and 3 respectively on Dec. 26th and 27th. The series reached its zenith with Season 4 viewers tuning in en masse to all episodes on Dec. 28th.

The top two positions on the chart are still dominated by Glass Onion and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The comedic murder mystery caused a surge in streaming activity, jumping 30% from its opening weekend to 2.9 billion viewing minutes by the end of its first week on Netflix. This made it the most-streamed movie since Nielsen began tracking these figures.

‘Yellowstone’s chief competition in streaming

After the highly anticipated Season 3 of Jack Ryan premiered on Amazon Prime Video, it was viewed for an impressive 1.67 billion minutes within its first 12 days of availability. That’s a 9% decrease from the week prior but still quite remarkable. This series has skyrocketed to the number-one spot on the original titles chart.

On Netflix, the quirky comedy Wednesday has garnered 1.66 billion minutes of viewing since its November launch. The series is a reimagining of the classic tv show The Addams Family and has struck a chord with younger viewers. That represents a mere 7% decrease from the preceding week’s nearly 1.8 billion minutes watched.

Making its chart debut is a trio of titles: The Witcher: Blood Origin, Matilda The Musical, and Treason. They clock in at numbers 8, 9, and 10 respectively. After their December 25th launches, the viewing minutes for The Witcher: Blood Origin skyrocketed to an impressive 912 million. Meanwhile, the remake of Matilda clocked in with 839 million minutes. The following day, Treason was released on the streaming service and garnered an astounding 790 million minutes viewed.

Yellowstone creator Sheridan has become a franchise builder that audiences continue to resonate with. Sheridan has an extensive slate of Paramount+ creations, which include 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and 1923. He also has the upcoming series, Lioness, Bass Reeves, and Land Man.