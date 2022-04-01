‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Disc Sales Are Absolutely Crushing, Hold Top Spot for Third Consecutive Week

“Yellowstone” Season 4 hit the shelves in DVD and Blu-ray format last month, and sales are through the roof for the home entertainment format.

Not everyone’s on cable, and not everyone wants to pay for a streaming service. So instead, they’ll opt to watch telecast shows like “Yellowstone” when the new seasons come out on DVD.

According to Media Play News, the “Yellowstone” Season 4 DVD and Blu-ray Discs have topped the sales chart for the third consecutive week. The stats come courtesy of the NPD VideoScan First Alert chart, which tracks both DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales together.

We know that “Yellowstone” earned the number one spot for the week ending on Friday, March 26. We’ll have to wait and see how sales look for this past week, ending on April 1. But along with the Taylor Sheridan show, “The Matrix: Resurrections” earned a top spot on the chart at number two. The sci-fi thriller sold only 87% as many copies as “Yellowstone” did.

As for number three, “The Godfather Trilogy” earned that spot in overall sales. The Paramount studio title also earned the top spot on the Blu-ray chart after releasing the 50th anniversary 4K edition. Disney’s Oscar-winning film “Encanto” snagged the number four spot for overall sales, while “Dexter: New Blood” secured number five.

When it comes to just Blu-ray sales, “Yellowstone” Season 4 drops much farther down on the list. For the week ending on March 26, the Western dropped to number six on the Blu-ray chart. Only 21% of total sales were for the Blu-ray version.

Like we said, “The Godfather Trilogy” held the top Blu-ray spot, while “The Matrix: Resurrections” came in second and “Encanto” came in third.

Here’s What You Can Find on the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 DVD or Blu-ray Disc

So, why is “Yellowstone” Season 4 doing so well when it comes to disc sales? Well, part of the reason could be the special features included in the discs.

Per CinemaBlend, you can watch featurettes like “Behind the Story” for each episode of Season 4. In these segments, the cast dives into specific moments from the episode and breaks them down with the viewers. There’s also “Stories From the Bunkhouse,” a more comedic take on the other featurette. Stars Jefferson White, Denim Richards, and Ian Bohen sit down and analyze the episode with funny jokes and comments thrown in.

You can also find individualized segments that discuss different aspects of the show. From Cowboy Camp to the soundtrack to costuming and set design, these discs contain all those extra features. In total, you can watch an extra three to four hours of “Yellowstone” content when you pick up a DVD or Blu-ray disc.

So what are you waiting for, “Yellowstone” fans? Grab your disc today.