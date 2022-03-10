‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 DVD Set Is Out: Details on Hours of Bonus Content

Rejoice, Yellowstone fans! The Season 4 DVD and Blu-Ray sets are out, and come packed with hours of behind-the-scenes features, interviews, and more. Outsider breaks down all the details for you below.

Ready to relive Yellowstone Season 4 in a whole new way? Of course you are! Season 4 home video sets are out, and include exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. The DVD and Blu-Ray sets include all 10 hour-long episodes of the Emmy-nominated series. In addition, Paramount has packed their sets with behind-the-scenes featurettes, an extended making-of piece, and never-before-seen interviews with cast and crew.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 DVD Set: The Details

Available as of March 8 on retailers like Amazom for only $19.99*. Bonus features include:

Bonus features include: Opening Pandora’s Box: Making Yellowstone: Season Four (Only on Blu-ray & DVD)

(Only on Blu-ray & DVD) Bloodline: Yellowstone Origins (Only on Blu-ray & DVD)

(Only on Blu-ray & DVD) Season 4: Back to the Bunkhouse (Only on Blu-ray & DVD)

(Only on Blu-ray & DVD) Working the Yellowstone: Making It All Happen (Only on Blu-ray & DVD)

(Only on Blu-ray & DVD) Behind the Story for Every Episode

Stories from the Bunkhouse for Every Episode

Inside Yellowstone: Season 4

*Yellowstone Season 4 DVD Set is currently on sale for $19.99, and the Blu-Ray set is on sale for $17.99. Full MSRP is $23.99 and $33.99 respectively.

Season 4 Cast Opens Up on Character Journeys in Exclusive Home Video Content

“The opening 15 minutes of Season 4 are incredible,” says Yellowstone‘s own Jimmy Hurdstrom, Jefferson White, as part of the Season 4 extras. “Season 3 [ended on} a huge cliffhanger. The first 15 minutes of Season 4 really live up to that explosive finale.”

That they do. And it’s all uphill (or down, depending on who’s side you’re on) from there as Season 4 continues. One highlight for fans was seeing Teeter (Jen Landon) stand up for herself amidst John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) banishment of all women from the bunkhouse.

“She lost her home,” Landon says as part of the Yellowstone Season 4 DVD extras. “Where does she go after that? Teeter has a deep longing, although she’s never said it to anyone, for family. And those bunkhouse boys remind her of the brothers she grew up with. Teeter loves being there.”

Yellowstone fans love having her there, too. Which is why it was even more satisfying to see Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) stand up for “the hardest working ranch hand” on the Dutton Yellowstone – Teeter.

If you weren’t ready to relive Yellowstone Season 4 before, we’ll bet you are now, Outsiders. Head on over to purchase from Amazon here and take advantage of huge savings while they last!