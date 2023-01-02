‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Beth Drops an Absolute Bomb After Learning About the Train Station

In true Beth Dutton fashion, the Yellowstone character drops an absolute bomb after learning about the train station.

During Yellowstone Season 5 midseason finale, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) finally explained to Beth what the train station is. When asked what she wanted to know about it, she asked exactly what it was. “It’s a trash can for everyone who’s attacked us,” John said.

Beth then told her father that Jamie will use everything he knows to destroy him. “He’s made it clear,” she stated. “If there’s a place that our enemies go and they never come back, then I think that’s the place for Jamie. What do you think, daddy?”

This proves without a doubt that Beth is done with her adopted brother. Could Rip be the one to drop him off at the station? The discussion between Beth and John came after Beth and Jamie got into it, and she ended up hitting him with a rock. She had also threatened to print the photos of Jamie dumping the body of his biological father at the train station and give them to the sheriff.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Talks About Beth Dutton’s Strengths & Weaknesses

While speaking to Town & Country in November 2022, Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly shares more details about Beth Dutton and the character’s strengths.

“I don’t go ‘Oh yes, great,’ I go, ‘God, how am I gonna do this in a way that doesn’t repeat?” Reilly explains. She also points out that the Yellowstone character has a way of handling things. This includes living off conflict. “She has to feed off it. She gets energy from it.”

However, Reilly describes her Yellowstone character as being haunted. “Haunted by herself, haunted by her own actions, inactions maybe. That’s not something that you suddenly, over one season, just [get over and] find happiness. So I relate to the fact that there are things that she can’t get over, even though I, Kelly, would love her to find peace with some things so she can maybe linger in some happiness.”

Reilly does admit that she has a different version of Beth than one that’s present on Yellowstone. “There is a version in my mind where her and Rip just go build a house together somewhere and live quietly. But right now, her world is pretty much on fire.”

Speaking also about Beth’s relationship with Rip, Reilly says the tough character has always been devoted to Rip. “I think there’s an old fashioned quality to Beth, actually, that marrying him was really important. The wedding wasn’t important. What she wore wasn’t important, who was there wasn’t important, but just being his wife. That is something that she would find truly powerful and important and would take very seriously.”

Reilly went on to add that Beth is such a conundrum that can have such a reckless, fierce character. “But actually what is important to her is family.”