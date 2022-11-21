‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Crucial Character Returns in Episode 3

Somehow, we’re already through the third episode of Yellowstone Season 5. On Sunday night, fans didn’t only witness endlessly captivating storylines; they were also reintroduced to a crucial character: Sheriff Bill Ramsey.

Bill Ramsey actor Rob Kirkland teased his character’s return in a Twitter post on Sunday. In it, he shared his excitement for Yellowstone Season 5 and his greater role in the series moving forward.

BILL’ BACK!⭐️ Ramsey makes his #season5 return as @Yellowstone ‘s newly elected sheriff, TONIGHT!



Shout out to my #YellowstoneTV fam, fans, and the mastermind & friend #TaylorSheridan for this opportunity trust and support on all that’s to come. The Bill Ramsey Admin begins👊🏾⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0zXjr2wnRt — Rob Kirkland (@ThatRobKirkland) November 20, 2022

“BILL'[s] BACK!” the Yellowstone star excitedly wrote. “Ramsey makes his #season5 return as [Yellowstone‘s] newly elected sheriff, TONIGHT!”

Kirkland continued his post, thanking all those involved in welcoming him back to Yellowstone Season 5. He wrote, “Shout out to my #YellowstoneTV fam, fans, and the mastermind & friend #TaylorSheridan for this opportunity trust and support and all that’s to come. The Bill Ramsey Admin begins.”

We knew heading into Sunday night’s episode that Ramsey would make his return. However, writers welcomed him back in a big way. During the third episode, “Tall Drink of Water,” Beth (Kelly Reilly) finally faced the consequences of her actions. Fans were finally treated to that bar room fight we’ve been dying to see for weeks which, we learned, was initiated by Beth herself. The fight broke out after she smashed a bottle over another woman’s head. When the new sheriff arrives to settle things, he tells Rip (Cole Hauser), “You and the rest can go, but she hit that girl in the head with a bottle. That is aggravated assault.”

Unsurprisingly, Rip promises unrest for the new sheriff. He tells him, “You know this is going to be a problem for you, right Sheriff?”

Kirkland’s character, however, doesn’t even flinch. Instead, he promises lawful justice will be served which, if you’ve followed Yellowstone from the beginning, is relatively uncommon.

How Will Sheriff Ramsey Affect the John Dutton Administration in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

As we saw in the third episode of Yellowstone Season 5 Sunday night, Sheriff Ramsey poses yet another obstacle in John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) quest to protect his ranch. However, Kirkland’s character promised trouble for the Dutton dynasty long before Sunday night.

As per Decider, Yellowstone fans were first introduced to Sheriff Bill Ramsey following the death of the late Sheriff Donnie Haskell (Hugh Dillon). Haskell’s death came during the eighth episode of season four. Following his death, Ramsey began to fill in as interim sheriff. Heading into Season 5, it’s clear to Yellowstone fans that the new sheriff doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, he foreshadowed as much following his first meeting with John Dutton.

Recalling Donnie’s long reign as sheriff, Ramsey said the late character was just a “gambling addict” and “alcoholic,” making it easy for the Duttons to manipulate him to their advantage. Ramsey, on the other hand, claims he will not break. He further told John at the time that Montana will “still [go by] the old rules, but now they’ll be enforced.”

Ramsey’s dedication to the law certainly poses a challenge to John Dutton and his allies in Season 5 and Yellowstone fans are at the edge of their seats waiting to see what comes next.