‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 2: Full Recap of ‘The Sting of Wisdom’

Yellowstone Season 5’s Episode 2, titled ‘The Sting of Wisdom,’ opens on a grizzly, harrowing note that fills in gaps from the premiere.

As we move on from Episode 1’s gripping ending, Episode 2 opens with Tate struggling exit Monica’s wrecked vehicle. Tate cuts his seatbelt, but can’t open the car door with his broken arm. He does everything he can to get himself free. Once he is, he finds it’s a grizzly scene with a dead bison in the middle of the road; the cause of their wreck.

Tate calls 911, and does everything he can to get an ambulance on the way. But he loses his cool as soon as he finds his mother. Monica is already in labor on the side of the road; bloody and beaten.

After the opening credits roll, we transition to their new ranch home that’s alongside the Broken Rock Reservation. Tate finds his father, Kayce, and the two work out what’s happed man-to-young-man. “Are you going to try again for another one?” Tate asks his father. As we learned in Episode 1, Monica’s second baby, named John Dutton, died an hour after birth.

“I don’t know,” Kayce groans.

“I think you should. I liked having a brother,” he tells his father.

Back on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch… And In Town…

Back on the Yellowstone, Rip has Carter getting John Dutton’s horse ready to ride, and he’s being as hard on the orphan as ever. Lloyd helps Carter saddle the horse as best his can, proving much more a gentle father figure than Rip.

Meanwhile, John Dutton gets to know his new assistant, Clara Brewer (played by newcomer Lilli Kay, below), in the company of Beth, Jamie, and Senator Lynelle Perry. John gets to know his team, too, soon finding out his Chief of Staff gave his “support” to a trade school he knows nothing about. So John fires his Chief of Staff immediately and replaces him with Beth. He’s not going to put up with anyone using his name without consent.

Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 2. (Photo: Paramount Network Press)

Jamie and Lynelle try to walk John through the world he’s in now, but it isn’t pretty. But thanks to Beth, they finally reach the conclusion that the Market Equities airport – the pressing issue that ran all the way thru Yellowstone Season 4 – is on agricultural land, and that’s how they stop it. But this scene lays out how truly difficult John’s road as governor is going to be – and how much different of a “politician” he’s going to make.

Lynelle, as a new Montana Senator, gets tough with John. “If you don’t play the game, the game plays you,” she tells him. And John realizes he’s in over his neck.

Beth vs Jamie

Back in Jamie’s office, Beth lays hard into Jamie, in kind. These two have it out as only they can, but Beth goes for the jugular. “Just stop thinking you have a chance at redemption, Jamie. Because you don’t.” She is cold and ruthless with him. “Your political career was over the moment you chose your father over mine.”

We also learn Jamie sold his ranch. Beth asks him to be on the Dutton ranch on weekends, and she goes full on highs chool-mean-girl on him by asking him to refer to her as “ma’am.” It’s hard to watch, as Beth is becoming a villain.

Kayce & Monica’s Recovery

On Kayce & Monica’s ranch, Monica sees herself in the mirror adorned with the scar of heir wreck, and the empty belly that held her second son. She is utterly destroyed by the loss of him, John Dutton IV, as any mother would be.

Outside, Kayce is there sitting on the porch just in case she needs something. Monica wants to have a funeral, “just us.”

“I’d like to bury him at the ranch. That way we can always visit him. Ask your father.”

Kayce agrees, as he knows his father’s answer will be yes.

“When you said you saw the end of us, is this what you saw?” Monica asks tearfully.

“No, babe. No, I never saw this coming,” Kayce says. “This won’t be the end of us.”

“What will?” she asks.

“I get to choose the end of us. And I will never choose that.”

Yellowstone Cowboys Make a Gruesome Discovery

Back on the Yellowstone, Rip, Lloyd, Walker, Colby and Ryan find a mother cow that’s been slaughtered by wolves. But Ryan doesn’t think wolves did it…

Walker and Ethan retrieve a stray calf from the scene, and Rip sends the rest after the wolves to get them off the ranch.

Enter Sarah Atwood

At the local airport, its time to meet Sarah Atwood. She makes her first entrance, and heads right for Caroline Warner at Market Equities.

Meanwhile, Jamie heads for his father to turn in the bill to cancel their airport and resort on Dutton land. Beth reads it over, but Jamie informs his father that he’s “signing a declaration of war.”

“We’re already at war,” John retorts. And the game is on.

Heading out to address the press, John speaks on “freedom” before signing the bill’s executive order to revoke all funding for the project. Caroline, Sarah, and their team watch live as it happens. Before long, the deed is done, as John takes no questions.

Caroline is on a rampage with her lawyers. And as she is, Sarah pinpoints Jamie, just as Ellis Steele did, as a target.

Carter’s Yellowstone Tragedy, Beth’s Bar Fight

Back on the Dutton Yellowstone, Carter makes an awful, awful mistake. As he rides John Dutton’s personal horse, Carter finds a hole, and the horse falls over, breaking a leg. Carter is heartbroken and terrified. He apologizes to Rip, who has to put the horse out of its misery with his rifle.

Carter has to walk John’s saddle and bridle back to the ranch himself as the rest move the cows on.

In town, Beth is at a bar trying to have a drink, when an out-of-towner comes up to hit on her. And in Beth fashion, she rips him to shreds because he won’t leave her alone.

In the next room over, John meets with colleagues alongside her. They walk through the politics of cancelling the airport. And the bottom line is, “a lot of people supported that airport.” But those weren’t Montanans, and they don’t have votes. So John isn’t worried. He gives his colleagues their word that he will work the litigation out, and secures the two votes he needs to make all the political maneuvering go through.

Through it all, we learn that John is more concerned about keeping the Dutton Yellowstone ranch “whole” at this point than he is anything else. Beth is worried he may lose it all. But if he does, “at least it’ll be whole,” John says.

John Dutton Returns Home

John and Beth make a surprise trip back home. Rip has to tell John that he put his horse down, but it’s made sweeter by having Beth home.

Outside at night, Ryan and Colby hunt wolves while they come in to prey on Yellowstone cattle. As they approach to tag the wolves, they discover their collars… These are Yellowstone National Park Wolves. And if the public finds out that Yellowstone cowboys have “murdered” national park wolves, then it’s all over for Governor John Dutton.

Flashback: Young John Dutton & Rip Deal with Cattle Killers

Some 20 years in the past, we see a young John Dutton (Josh Lucas) taking the Yellowstone helicopter to deal with business. He walks straight up to a construction crew who’s spraying a chemical. It’s leaking straight into the creek that feeds his ranch, and killing all his cattle.

So John does what the Duttons do, and he takes a crew out in the cover of night to dispatch of the chemicals. A young Rip is in this crew, and plays a pivotal role in taking down the construction crew and their equipment, as does Lloyd.

At the home of the construction manager, John’s hitmen knock him out, too. But not before placing the chemical over his entire property, and him. And it kills everything; burning his skin, too.

Back in Present Day…

Back in the present, Beth and Rip have a nighttime chat after a bit of… catching up. Rip receives a call, and it’s from Ryan and Colby and their wolf situation. Rip can’t believe they shot wolves with collars, but here they are.

He instructs the ranchers to do as they’re told with the collars as they take them to Yellowstone National Park. We see the iconic falls of the park, before Rip and the guys fix the wolf collars to logs, then toss them down river.

“Don’t tell a f*cking soul,” Rip tells us. But this is surely to come back to haunt them.

On the ranch, Claire greets John in the morning, marveling at his ranch. “Where does it end?” he asks.

“You can’t see that from here,” he tells her. And they get back to work.

But before the episode ends, the wolf GPS collars become stuck in a gathering of logs. It becomes stationary, which holds unimaginable consequences once discovered. The screen fades to black, and another chapter of Yellowstone closes on a somber note.