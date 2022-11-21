‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3 Celebrates Lloyd’s 58th Birthday, But How Old is Actor Forrie J. Smith?

Just like his Yellowstone staple, Lloyd Pierce, Forrie J. Smith has been in the cowboy business since he was old enough to walk. But how long is that, exactly?

“Is he 70?” Colby (Denim Richards) pokes at Lloyd in Season 5, Episode 3 with a smile. The occasion? It’s the old-timer’s birthday, though neither Lloyd – or the actor that plays him – is as old as the bunkhouse boys think.

“He’s 58, come on now,” Rip (Cole Hauser) retorts. This is the first time we hear mention of Lloyd’s actual age in Yellowstone, and it comes as a shock to many. For those who know the actual life of cowboys, rodeo stars, and hard-working ranchers, however, it’s far less surprising to see Lloyd as a late 50s gent.

Despite what the ribbing Lloyd receives from his fellow bunkers throughout the episode implies, Forrie J. Smith isn’t a 70-year-old man. In fact, he’s only 62-years-old. And having an actor play 4 years younger than themselves is far from unusual in Hollywood, to say the least.

What is Forrie J. Smith‘s Birthday?

There are several conflicting dates to be found online, so we’ll have to ask the cowboy himself what the date of his birthday is. For now, we do know that Smith was born in March of 1959 in Helena, Montana (that’s right, the Yellowstone icon and life-long rodeo king is a Montana native).

Both March 8 and March 9, 1959 have been cited as Smith’s birthday. But with how much of the actor, stuntman, and Western legend’s career Yellowstone has put into the actual show, why bother aging him down four years?

Our best guess would be those flashbacks that have come back into prominence with Season 5. Within, we see Smith’s own son, Forrest Smith, return as the younger version of Lloyd. And man, is he the spitting image of his father:

Forrest Smith as Young Lloyd, Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network, Paramount Network Press)

Having his son, who looks relatively young, inhabit the role of Lloyd in the 90s, most likely means the Yellowstone team couldn’t have Lloyd being too old in present-day. Not to mention the relationship between Lloyd and Rip has become far more brotherly across the show. Having these two be too far apart in age might be a bit jarring.

That, or the show’s driving force, Taylor Sheridan, simply wanted to make a point that cowboying does, in fact, age a man prematurely. All hard work does.

Regardless, getting to see Lloyd’s fellow ranchers -especially Rip – treating him well once again is a welcomed return-to-form for Yellowstone.

There’s plenty more to come from Forrie J. Smith and the crew as Yellowstone rides on for a whopping 14-episode Season 5, exclusively on Paramount Network.