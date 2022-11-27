‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3: Who Plays the Girl Beth Dutton Fights in the Bar?

On the last episode of “Yellowstone,” Beth Dutton instigated a bar fight with a woman who hit on Rip while Beth and Teeter were dancing. In a great scene, Rip points out that his wife is nearby, and the woman looks up to see Beth glaring daggers right at her while sipping a beer.

The woman must be extremely drunk, because that look doesn’t deter her. She actually confronts Beth, and Rip knows his wife well enough that he rounds up the boys because something is about to go down. That something turns out to be Beth smashing a bottle over the woman’s head, then punching her again once they’re outside. Really, a force to be reckoned with. And I feel like that’s one of the reasons why they never go into town.

But, we’re left wondering, who is the woman who hits on Rip and then got her shop completely wrecked? Is she sticking around on this season of “Yellowstone”? She made the threat that she’s pressing charges against Beth, so my assumption is, yes, she’s sticking around for the foreseeable future. And who is the actress, and where have we seen her before?

Get To Know Ashley Platz, the Actress Behind Beth’s Latest Enemy

According to her online profiles, Ashley Platz was born in Princeton, New Jersey. She was a track star in high school, but then her focus shifted from sports to the theatre. This new passion led her to Pace University in New York City. There, she began her career in commercials, theatre, and film. She eventually moved to Los Angeles to continue her career, and discovered activism and LGBTQ+ support. As a bisexual and pansexual woman, the LGBTQ+ community and its activism are important to her.

Platz became heavily involved with activism after her taped audition for the CW’s “Batgirl” was leaked and she was outed as a queer woman. She became an advocate for people who are not as visible in the world of acting. She supports those who are overlooked, especially in the LGBTQ+ community. She’s passionate, talented, and competitive, which makes her a great actress to play opposite Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton.

In her career, she’s had roles in various films and television shows. She also writes, produces, and directs her own projects. Way before “Yellowstone,” her very first role was in “Lady in the Water,” as the uncredited building tenant in 2006. She then went on to play in various short films in the 2000s and early 2010s. In 2014 she portrayed Audrey in “The Widow’s Mark,” a black-and-white art heist film.

She’s also guest starred on various popular TV shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS,” “GLOW,” “Atypical,” “Hawaii 5-0,” “9-1-1,” and “The Bold Type.” Upcoming, she’s producing and starring in the short film “Fight Like a Mother.”

Who is Ashley Platz Playing On ‘Yellowstone’?

We only know the character’s name so far–Hailey Brewer–but we can already tell she may not be someone Beth will want to threaten twice. We’re hoping Hailey can put Beth in her place and make her see there are consequences to her actions. That’s always been something that Beth struggles with. Will this out-of-towner finally give Beth a run for her money? Only time–and tonight’s episode–will tell.