‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4 Finally Brings Back a Crucial Character, But Not How You’d Expect

In an episode full of revelations, one Yellowstone character makes a welcomed return via Season 5, Episode 4, “Horses in Heaven.”

Early into the episode, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has a fruitful lunch with Senator Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz) in which she gives her old friend and lover more sage gubernatorial advice. And John needs it. He’s just begun his term, yet already stumbling around the “landmines” his family has unwillingly set for him.

One of those landmines is, of course, his only daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly), ending up in jail. But Lynelle just about blows John’s mind by telling him he can pardon any prisoner if he so wishes. “It’s political suicide,” she tells him, but that means nothing to a man who doesn’t plan on a second term. So this peaks his interest greatly, and we assume he’s thinking of pardoning Beth.

But John continues on to tell Lynelle of the wolves that now plague him in a round-about way.

“Avoid the environmentalist types at all costs,” she replies. But we know that’s not an option, and so does John. So instead, Lynelle advises her friend to find an Environmental Advisor. And this, as it turns out, is where that pardon comes in.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Takes Us Back to Montana State Prison to Free an Old Friend

Late into the episode, John’s intentions become clear as we take a trip back to Montana state prison. Here, audiences get a big surprise as the camera pans to the face of Summer Higgins for the first time in Season 5.

Sure enough, Piper Perabo makes her return to Yellowstone in Season 5, Episode 4. And it turns out she is the pardon John has enacted. The goal? Take on the activist (and his old fling) as that Environmental Advisor. It’s a perfect follow-thru of this Season 4 storyline, to be sure. At least for now.

Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

When we last left Summer in Season 4, she had been sentenced to 16-years in prison for her environmental protesting that turned violent. But she had already made a powerful friend (and lover) by that time in John Dutton after he bailed her out of jail (the first time, mind you).

John promised to help her in both instances, as it was him who asked police to prosecute her to begin with. Over time, these two educated each other on their wildly different worlds, and audiences have been wondering if Summer would show up in Yellowstone Season 5. It may have taken four episodes, but she is, in fact, back. Yet if Beth’s opinion is to be taken, her return isn’t going to work out well for old man John Dutton.

Outsider will be back with more from Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 as it airs exclusively on Paramount Network.