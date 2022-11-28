‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4: Full Recap of ‘Horses in Heaven’

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 brings the Beth & Jamie rivalry to new heights as the Dutton family buries one of their own. Beware of major spoilers ahead.

S5E03, “Horses in Heaven” Synopsis:

The venom between Jamie and Beth reaches a boiling point. John makes changes at the Capitol. S5E03

Full Recap of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4

As Episode 4 begins, we catch up with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) first. She is, in fact, still in jail awaiting her sentencing. After a brief chat with another imprisoned woman, Beth meets up with her one phone call, and it’s dear brother Jamie (Wes Bentley).

Once the Dutton family attorney and still Montana Attoney General, Jamie has no advice for Beth other than to “sit and hope.” This is a county affair, not a state one under his jurisdiction, he assures her, meaning she’s really done it to herself this time.

Beth, however, advises her adopted brother to sit on the steps of the court until he can do something helpful. And given her blackmail over him, he complies.

Meanwhile, Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his assistant, Clara, are getting business sorted in the Montana Capitol. Clara informs her boss that his policy advisors are having a meeting on, well, advising his policies. And they’re doing so without him. John absolutely will have none of that.

Governor Dutton joins the meeting and takes his seat at the head of the table, and every soul in the room goes dead quiet. After a horrific attempt at advising John on conservational policies, John gets up, shakes his head, and fires his one dozen advisors in one fell swoop.

“How much did we just save Montana taxpayers?” He asks Clara. The answer? Millions.

But it’s not all victories for John as Governor today. Awaiting him in his office are U.S. Fish & Wildlife officers with an “emergency meeting.” We know exactly what this meeting is about, but John does not. So he calls Rip at the ranch on speaker to ask about any wolves on the ranch. Rip lies, but the USFWS officers are wise to it all. It’s only a matter of time before it all unfurls.

Jamie Works His Lawyer Magic

As if John doesn’t have enough on his plate, Beth is still facing those assault charges. That is until Jamie delivers a few epic scenes. We once again get to see him step up and do what he does best as he secures Beth’s freedom by explaining the law – thoroughly – to the wildly drunk woman who approached Beth in that bar brawl. Her name is Hailey Brewer, and she is still wildly pissed off as Jamie confronts her.

Ashley Platz as Hailey Brewer in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Jamie explains to Hailey that her instigating verbal threat to Beth is also assault by law, and she is the instigator of the incident according to the police records. This, coupled with her inability to file “self defense” from a bar fight (in which she was also under the influence of alcohol), means she has no choice but to pack up and go home. Or submit herself to possible jail-time, too, that is.

It’s another win for the Duttons. Except for Beth’s standing disorderly conduct charge, that is. “Now I have to pick up trash on the highway in my free time,” she scowls.

Kayce & Monica Bury Baby John, Beth & Jamie Explode

We then join Kayce (Luke Grimes), Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) as they head for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, where Mo and fellow Broken Rock kin are digging the grave for late baby John Dutton IV. Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and the cowboys come across them, and offer to help dig the hole for John. They’ll also be digging a hole to bury his grandfather’s horse beside him as part of his Indigenous ceremony.

Back in town, John has a fruitful lunch with (now Senator) Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz). She gives him more sage gubernatorial advice, while he catches her up on the “landmines” his family has stepped on for him while in office. Beth will resolve herself with Jamie, it seems, but the big one is “wolves,” John tells his friend and lover.

“Avoid the environmentalist types at all costs,” Lynelle replies. But we know that’s not an option. So Lynelle advises John to find an Environmental Advisor. She also tells him he can pardon any prisoner, if he wishes. This peaks John’s interest, and we assume he’s thinking of pardoning Beth. We’ll find out later he isn’t.

Back at the courthouse, Jamie has to take Beth home, and they enter his vehicle. But Beth sports the car seat in the back of Jamie’s SUV, and it explodes.

She asks point-blank if he has a child… And she finds out everything from his lips. Beth explodes, and unleashes on Jamie, physically assaulting him. After nearly wrecking, they fling out into the street.

‘You have my womb cut out me, and God gave you a boy?’

“You have my womb cut out me, and God gave you a boy?” Beth seethes.

“Taking you to that clinic is the biggest regret of my life!” Jamie sobs to his sister.

“Of all the awful shit you have done in your 45-years on this planet, Jamie, that is really saying something!” Beth replies. But when she looks into his eyes, she sees her brother again. A brother that now has a baby boy. “What… What did you name him?” Beth asks tenderly.

“He’s named after me,” Jamie replies. This, of course, not only reveals the name of Jamie’s son (finally), but sends Beth into another rage, too.

“Of course he is!” Beth screams as she storms off as fed up as ever with Jamie’s selfishness. “Because that’s just what the world f*cking needs is another f*cking you!”

Of course, the audience knows Beth can be every bit as selfish. But this is probably why she hates that quality so much in Jamie.

Back on the ranch, the Indigenous ceremony for baby John is underway. John Sr. finds Beth watching, and takes the opportunity to confront her over her bar fight and sentencing.

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Down in their family graveyard, Kayce and Monica grieve their son, placing the final dirt over his burial. Thomas Rainwater is there, and he walks to meet John. The two agree on meeting at the Reservation to talk over everything that’s happened in Yellowstone Season 5.

The Dutton Family Tragedy Continues

But first, John goes to Monica. “I know how you feel,” John says, telling her of the son, Lee, he buried.

“I remember,” Monica tells him. But John has much more to share. Here, we learn a tragic piece of the patriarch’s life. As he tells it, John had a brother for 18 hours. His name was Peter. “He wasn’t strong enough,” and died those hours after birth. This changed John’s mother forever. It hardened her, and she never tried for more children again. Nor did she ever return to her loving self.

John offers the full story to Monica, telling her that Peter and baby John had a perfect life, “because all they knew was their mother. All they knew was you, and that you loved them.”

It’s a wonderful, tender moment between the two. Afterwards, John hands Kayce’s badge back to him afterward to ensure he has a paycheck through all of this. But he’ll find a replacement for Livestock Commissioner for his son, he promises.

Later on the porch, Rip tells John his horse has been buried next to his grandson “so the boy can ride him into heaven.”

‘Horses in heaven. Wouldn’t that be something.’ – John Dutton

But John has to ask Rip about the wolves. And Rip does as he always does, and tells John the full truth, and apologizes. It’s now out in the open between these two, and only going to get worse for them all.

Later on, the Dutton cowboys prepare their horses to move, and its off to help brand cattle. We’re treated to a fantastic montage of herding and roping as a result, and the branding begins.

The next generation of cowboys practice their roping as the Dutton cowboys help the Bar M boys brand their cattle. Rip and an old friend discuss the good ol’ days, and how fast the world is shrinking. And both agree how much it breaks their hearts to think about what world they’re leaving behind.

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

From there, we take a trip to Montana state prison, and get a big surprise as the camera pans to the face of Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) for the first time in Season 5. It turns out she is the pardon John has enacted, as he’s looking to have her as his Environmental Advisor. It’s a perfect follow-thru of this storyline, to be sure. For now, at least.

And then it’s finally time for Jamie and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) to have that dinner date. They discuss business and her “soft landing,” and she makes her plan clear: assassinate the character of John Dutton. But she continues to play Jamie like a fiddle, and they ditch dinner to go to the bar. Sarah gets drunk, Jamie does the same, and they sneak off to the bathroom to shack up. Yet as they pass other bar patrons, we discover that Beth is sitting in the bar watching.

As Jamie and Sarah go at it, Beth enters the bathroom and takes a photo of Sarah’s ID. Surely this won’t end well.

The World Is On Fire

In bed later that night, Beth can’t sleep over everything that’s happened. So she opens up her laptop, and gets to searching on Sarah Atwood. This, as she finds out, isn’t her real name. Typical.

Things get even more fun for Beth when her father’s old fling, Summer, comes running down the stairs in one of John’s shirts in the middle of the night. She’s clearly shacking up with John again “already” after swearing she would not when he freed her from jail.

So Beth pours a drink, heads for the porch, and looks to the horizon. And what do her eyes behold but a massive plume of smoke over the mountains. The world is on fire, and it’s coming for the Duttons.

Yellowstone Season 5 returns next Sunday, December 4, for Episode 5, exclusively on Paramount Network.