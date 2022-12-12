‘Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 6 Finally Reveals Carter’s Love Interest

Meet Halie, the outgoing young woman who takes a liking to Carter during Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 6’s big event on the Dutton ranch.

One of the biggest shocks for fans come Yellowstone Season 5 was just how much young actor Finn Little has grown. We first met Carter as a lost, deeply troubled kid in Season 4, and Little certainly looked the part. Then strutting out of the Dutton barn came a tall, lanky and handsome young man in the Season 5 premiere, and it felt like we were meeting orphan Carter all over again. Puberty will do that, after all.

Carter has had a handful of great Yellowstone scenes this season (thanks to Little’s stoic performance), and his latest comes during Episode 6’s main event: Governor John Dutton’s MEPP/calf branding.

During the party, country singer Abby (Lainey Wilson) makes her return to sing for the big event as the branding of the calves begins “for the whole damn county,” as John (Kevin Costner) puts it. After Abby finishes her first set, she asks her newfound love interest, Ryan (Ian Bohen) for a dance. And these two aren’t the only two to move their feet on the dusty dancefloor.

Before long, a lovely young woman comes up to ask Carter for a dance, too. This finally introduces us to that long-rumored Yellowstone love interest for the young ranch hand, yet we don’t even get her name. But don’t worry, Outsider has you covered as always.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Introduces Carter’s Love Interest, Halie (Orli Gottesman)

Orli Gottesman as Halie in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 6. (Photo credit: Paramount Network)

The young lady asking Carter to dance is Halie, and that’s budding actress Orli Gottesman in the role. Earlier this year, Entertainment Weekly revealed Gottesman had joined Yellowstone Season 5 cast. Within, her Halie is described as “a confident, fun and outgoing girl who gravitates toward Carter.”

However, it’s worth noting that Gottesman joins the cast as a guest star, as that character description makes it sound as if we may not see Halie for more than this introductory scene. Thankfully for Carter, this shouldn’t be the case.

This season, “Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around,” EW added of the teen.

As for what this means for the usually-quiet orphan, “Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him,” the trade continues. Episode 6 shows the beginnings of this, too, as Carter tells Halie he doesn’t know how to dance, but she is eager to teach him.

“What kinda cowboy don’t know how to dance?” Halie smiles.

“The kind that spends all his time cowboying, I guess,” Carter replies.

“I know how. I can teach you,” she grins as Carter stands gobsmacked. “What, you don’t think a girl’s got anything to teach a cowboy?”

Nothing could be further from the truth. In short, we’re sure to see more of Orli Gottesman as the rest of Yellowstone Season 5’s 14 episode run plays out. Yellowstone returns next Sunday, December 18 for Episode 7, exclusively on Paramount Network.