‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6 Reveals Major Death, Fans Are Heartbroken

The wildly popular neo-western drama series Yellowstone is certainly not without regular drama. The popular series is well known for its shocking plotlines. Bringing us wild events that regularly hit us in the gut. All of these, of course, comes with the now seemingly requisite but unexpected twists and turns of the series as we watch the Dutton family work fiercely to preserve their way of life. Now, the show has brought us a very unexpected and major gut punch. Bringing us a very unexpected death as series regular, Emmett Walsh passed away in a heartbreaking moment. And, it’s no surprise that fans are absolutely devastated by this unexpected turn as Emmett sets out for his “last ride” in tonight’s episode.

Yellowstone Fans Were Not Ready For This Tonight

“No one can pull off a scene like that like Kevin Costner,” notes one Twitter user in response to the unexpected Yellowstone death. Another Twitter user notes that this death is more difficult than another major loss felt earlier this season…the moment Kayce and Monica lost their baby following a tragic car accident.

“That part was sadder than when Monica lost the baby,” the tweet reads. “I was ballin like a baby.”

That part was sadder than when Monica lost the baby. I was ballin like a baby pic.twitter.com/LlvdKQyLlL — Christie (@Swimming_Poolee) December 12, 2022

“Like every cowboy dreams,” another Twitter user quotes. “damn onions.”

Who Is Emmett Walsh?

Emmett Walsh has been a longtime character on the popular Paramount drama series. He has been there for Kevin Costner’s John Dutton through thick and thin as the series unfolds. In fact, Walsh has been a regular character on the series since Yellowstone’s first episode, Daybreak, hit the airwaves years ago.

Portrayed by Buck Taylor, Emmett’s appearance in the fifth episode of season five comes to a close as the cowboy preparing for a ride that he “wouldn’t miss” for the world. As the sixth episode titled Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You begins tonight, December 11, we see that Emmett has brought his fly fishing rod for Tate to take a little break from chores and go fishing by the stream.

After everyone is done for the day, Emmett and Costner’s John Dutton settle in by an old tree and before we know it, the elder cowboy is fast asleep. Dutton soon quips “my dad used to say ‘If you can’t sleep through a man’s snoring, you’re not tired enough.” However, despite the old cowboy’s snoring, Dutton can fall asleep. When he wakes, however, he sees that Emmett has passed away.

“He didn’t wake up,” John Dutton tells Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler

“He just died on the trail,” he continues, clearly affected by his friend’s death. “Like every cowboy dreams of.”