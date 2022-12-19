‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 Begins with ANOTHER Major Death

The hits keep on coming in Yellowstone Season 5‘s lead up to the mid-season finale, with another death rocking this Sunday’s episode.

It’s a brutal one, too, as Season 5, Episode 7, “The Dream Is Not Me” unfolds through a flashback to young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) and Rowdy (Kai Caster) as they work the ranch sometime after 1995. Initially they’re out patrolling for wolves, as much of this season has focused on. But these two are no longer friends. At all.

As flashbacks have shown us in the last few episodes, these two young cowboys are now at odds over a young Beth Dutton (Kylie Rogers) during this time period. So instead of a fruitful watch, a fight breaks out immediately over the Dutton daughter, with Rowdy getting cocky and graphically foul-mouthed about the young woman.

It’s this that sends Rip into a blind rage. As a fistfight breaks out, he gains the upper hand with boulder-like fists. Rowdy panics and pulls a knife as a result, so Rip picks up an actual boulder and knocks him to the ground before brutally finishing the fight.

Rowdy is in horrific shape afterwards, vomiting up blood and shivering. Rip tends to the cowboy who was once his friend, but it won’t be enough. “I think I’m dying,” Rowdy tells him. So Rip rides back to the ranch to get help from his boss, John Dutton (Josh Lucas).

Even as a Teen, Rip Wheeler Could Never Lie to John Dutton

Before Rip goes, Rowdy tells him to lie and say he fell off his horse. But as soon as Rip is met face-to-face with John Dutton, he can’t lie – and the truth spills out of him immediately.

John and a young Lloyd (Forrest Smith) rush with Rip to the scene. But as soon as Lloyd checks Rowdy’s pulse, the rescue effort ends. “He’s dead,” Lloyd says matter-o-factly.

“Why didn’t you just tell me he bucked off his horse?” John growls to Rip.

“You asked me to never lie to you,” Rip replies.

Kyle Red Silverstein as Young Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 7. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“Well you’re going to have to lie now,” John scowls. He, Lloyd, and Rip must enter a pact right then and there to seal the truth of this death away, or Rip will spend the majority of his life rotting in prison. And it is here that John explains he has a method of sealing such agreements.

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 7 offers a deep exchange between young John & Rip as a result. And as this flashback rounds out, we learn we’re seeing the incident – the moment – that Rip “earned” his Y Brand and became a part of the Yellowstone Ranch forever. And it was all because of the murder of Rowdy.

Yellowstone returns after Christmas for the mid-season finale January 1, 2023 exclusively on Paramount Network.