‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything We Know About New Cast & Returning Characters

From country music star Lainey Wilson to Josh Lucas’ return as Young John Dutton, here’s every Yellowstone Season 5 casting announcement courtesy of Paramount.

On Friday, Paramount Network revealed additional casting for Yellowstone, TV’s #1 series, which returns for its highly-anticipated fifth season on Sunday, November 13th. The star-studded announcement, sent to Outsider, confirms several returning faces and a whole slew of new ones, too.

Find out everything you need to know ahead of Yellowstone Season 5 with Outsider’s extensive breakdown of returning players and new faces below.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Set for Flashback Scenes with Returning Cast Members

Josh Lucas as Young John Dutton. (Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

Firstly, Paramount says Josh Lucas is hopping back in the saddle as Young John Dutton. Lucas’ work as the 90s version of Kevin Costner’s infamous patriarch has always been a hit with fans, so this is a great place to start. And he won’t be alone. Returning alongside him are Kylie Rogers as Young Beth Dutton and Kyle Red Silverstein as Young Rip Wheeler.

Kyle Red Silverstein as Young Rip Wheeler. (Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

Kylie Rogers as Young Beth Dutton . (Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

With this trio’s return, Season 5 will delve deeper into Dutton flashbacks. No word on Dalton Baker, however; the actor who brought Young Jamie Dutton to life. Baker isn’t mentioned in Paramount’s casting announcement, and there’s no word on why.

Praise the Western Gods, Jen Landon is Now a Series Regular as Teeter

Jen Landon as Teeter on Yellowstone. (Photo: Paramount Network Press)

Earlier this year, Yellowstone fans were thrilled to learn that both Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly would move from guest stars to series regular roles as Teeter and Emily respectively.

Landon’s increasing role for Yellowstone Season 5 comes after a fan-favorite arc in Season 4. Within, Teeter won her tenure on the Dutton Ranch after John Dutton (Kevin Costner) sought to remove all romantic distractions from his bunkhouse. After revealing her brand to John for the first time, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) was quick to come to Teeter’s defense. She’s the hardest-working hand they’ve got, Rip lauded.

Kathryn Kelly‘s increased role for Season 5 means we’re sure to see more of Emily and Jimmy’s (Jefferson White) exploits, too. This works against industry rumors that White is set to lead linear spinoff, 6666.

Returning Players Mo Brings Plenty & Wendy Moniz Upped to Series Regulars, Too

Mo Brings Plenty as Mo in Season 4. (Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

Wendy Moniz as Gov. Perry in Season 3. (Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

Paramount’s June 2022 update would also reveal fan favorites Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) upping to series regulars for Season 5. We’re sure to see plenty more of Broken Rock Reservation and their faceoff with Perry & the Duttons’ political aspirations come November 2022.

Jacki Weaver Returns as Caroline Warner for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

In addition, Season 4’s breakout villain, Caroline Warner, is also returning. Jacki Weaver is in for Season 5 as a series regular. Beth Dutton hasn’t seen the last of Warner’s grievous threats, either, to be sure.

But perhaps the biggest reveal comes in the form of four brand new faces.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s New Cast Includes Country Music Star Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson at the CMA Awards. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Great news for country music fans came courtesy of Paramount’s June announcement, too, as Lainey Wilson is set to join Yellowstone Season 5 as musician Abby. Her casting follows three of Wilson’s songs being featured in previous seasons.

Wilson’s a huge Yellowstone fan herself, and she’s been vocal about her love of the show in the past. Alongside her music, this led to a friendship with show mastermind Taylor Sheridan, which then led to a role in Season 5.

“They’ve just been good to me. They were a fan of my music and they did that for me,” Wilson told ET amidst Paramount’s casting reveal. “Then Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer, reached out to me in February. I’ve become friends with him over the last few years. He called and said, ‘I want to create a character specifically for you. What you say about it?’ I said, ‘You sure you want to do that?’”

Lilli Kay & Kai Caster Cast as New Characters for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Actress Lilli Kay attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Chambers” at Metrograph on April 15, 2019. (Photo by Angela Weiss, AFP, Getty Images)

We’re also set to meet a “new assistant” for an undisclosed Dutton family member. Lilli Kay (Your Honor, Chambers, Rustin) is joining the cast as said assistant, Clara Brewer.

Industry newcomer Kai Caster, who television audiences will recognize from American Horror Story, is also set to join Yellowstone for Season 5. His character, Rowdy, is a young cowboy character we know nothing else of.

‘1883’s Dawn Olivieri Makes Transition to ‘Yellowstone’

Dawn Olivieri at 1883 premiere. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Pictured: Isabel May as Elsa, Dawn Olivieri as Claire,1 883. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Yet perhaps the most shocking addition for Season 5 is a Yellowstone series vet, Dawn Olivieri. Fans already know Olivieri as sister to Faith Hill’s Margaret Dutton, the shrewd and ill-fated Claire on the series’ hit prequel, 1883.

Come Yellowstone Season 5, however, she’ll be no relative of the Duttons. Olivieri is in as Sarah Atwood, a “confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.”

With the season currently filming in Montana, that should wrap it up for new cast additions. And we’ll see how they all pan out come Yellowstone’s return for Season 5 this November 13, exclusively on Paramount Network.