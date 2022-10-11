Yellowstone Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

From the show’s split schedule and premieres to the fates of John and Beth Dutton, here’s everything we know ahead of Yellowstone Season 5. But first, be warned of *major* spoilers ahead.

Season 5 Premieres with Two Hour Event on Nov. 13, 2022

Season 5 will be 14 Episodes Long, Split Into Two 7-Episode Halves

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is now the Governor of Montana

Beth (Kelly Reilly) Becomes Her Father’s Chief of Staff

Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) is back as Season 5’s Main Villain

More Flashbacks with Young John Dutton (Josh Lucas) are Coming

Key Cast Members have been Upped to Series Regulars for Season 5

Several New, Prominent Characters Have Been Cast for Season 5

See Our Full Breakdown of the Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer For More

Read on for a full breakdown of each pointer below. Let’s get to it!

‘Yellowstone‘ Season 5 is 14 Episodes Long, Premieres November 13

The wait is almost over. Yellowstone Season 5 premieres this November 13, 2022 exclusively on Paramount Network. But things will be a bit different this year. The cast & crew have filmed a whopping 14 episodes for Season 5, and they will be released as two separate “halves.”

The premiere of the first half will come on a Sunday (Nov. 13), and the remaining six episodes will release each subsequent Sunday. The show will then take a mid-season break, and return for an (undisclosed) premiere of the second 7 episodes of Season 5 in 2023.

The initial November 13, 2022 premiere will also be a two hour event, with word being this will be a two-hour-long single episode, not a two-episode premiere.

John Dutton is the Next Governor of Montana

Now on to the fun stuff. In the official Yellowstone Season 5 trailer, Paramount promises chaos, enemies and “war,” and delivers on all fronts.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone. (Photo Credit: Paramount Network Press)

For starters, we’re thrown straight into John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) swearing-in as Governor of Montana. If there was any doubt that the man would win his state’s gubernatorial race, the trailer puts them firmly to rest.

‘I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear, to uphold the constitution of the state of Montana against all enemies, foreign and domestic’

Series mastermind Taylor Sheridan pulls a fast-yet-smart move here; aiming to push audiences past a season of “will he or won’t he.” Instead, we’ll be thrust straight into the action as John adjusts to become the one thing he despises most: a politician.

Beth Dutton Becomes Her Father’s Chief of Staff

“You have no friends in this building, John. You’re going to have to bring your own,” a returning Governor Perry (Wendy Moniz) tells John in the trailer.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

An ominous shot of Jamie (Wes Bentley) tells us he will not adjust well to his adoptive father’s victory, which cost him his own run at governor in Season 4. But John does what Jamie never would, immediately firing all existing Montana gubernatorial cabinet members.

The Yellowstone Season 5 trailer then drops a bombshell as John appoints his only daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly), as his Chief of Staff. “Back to work,” Beth growls with a drink in hand. Color us excited to see the Dutton daughter take on a new role as a politician alongside her father.

Caroline Warner is back as Season 5’s Main Villain

In addition, Season 4’s breakout villain, Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), is also returning. For Season 5, Jacki Weaver has been upped to a series regular. And Beth hasn’t seen the last of Warner’s hard-hitting threats at the end of Season 4, to be sure.

Jacki Weaver returns as Caroline Warner for Yellowstone Season 5. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Jamie tells Beth that “They will fight you. They will fight you dirty,” from the comfort of his Attorney General’s office in the trailer. He’s either discussing Caroline here, or a new development with the Broken Rock Reservation as the trailer teases.

“Is there any other way?” Beth retorts. She’s got her work cut out for her, as Caroline tells her new associate, played by 1883‘s Dawn Olivieri, “Ruin them. Starting with her.”

More Flashbacks with Young John Dutton are Coming

Paramount confirmed for Outsider early in 2022 that Josh Lucas hops back in the saddle as Young John Dutton for Yellowstone Season 5. Lucas’ work as the 90s version of Kevin Costner’s patriarch has been a hit with fans, so this is a great development for the upcoming season.

(Photo Credit: Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

Lucas won’t be alone, either. Returning alongside are Kylie Rogers as Young Beth Dutton and Kyle Red Silverstein as Young Rip Wheeler. With this trio’s return, Season 5 will delve deeper into Dutton flashbacks.

No word has come of Dalton Baker, however; the actor who portrays Young Jamie Dutton. Baker isn’t mentioned in Paramount’s casting announcement, and there’s no word on whether he’ll be featured in Season 5.

Season 4 Cast Members Upped to Series Regulars for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Yellowstone fans also were thrilled to learn that both Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly will rise from guest stars to series regular as Teeter and Emily respectively for Season 5.

Landon’s increased role comes after a fan-favorite arc for Teeter in Season 4. In addition, Kelly’s increased role for Season 5 means we’re to see more of Emily and Jimmy’s (Jefferson White) exploits, as well. How this will play into White leading linear Texas-based spinoff 6666 is unknown.

Paramount would also reveal in June 2022 that fan favorites Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) are now series regulars for Season 5. We’re sure to see a lot more of Broken Rock Reservation and their faceoff with Gov. Perry and the Duttons’ political aspirations as a result.

Several New Characters Have Been Cast for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Perhaps the most shocking casting for Season 5 is Yellowstone series vet Dawn Olivieri. Fans already know Olivieri as sister to Faith Hill’s Margaret Dutton, the shrewd and ill-fated Claire on the series’ hit prequel, 1883.

Dawn Olivieri at the 1883 premiere event. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Come Yellowstone Season 5, she’ll be no relative of the Duttons. Instead, Olivieri will play Sarah Atwood, a “confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.”

Longtime Yellowstone music collaborator Lainey Wilson is set to join Season 5 as musician Abby, too. Her casting follows three of Wilson’s songs being featured in previous seasons. Wilson is a self-professed Yellowstone fanatic, and her music led to a friendship with Taylor Sheridan, which then led to a role in Season 5.

We’re also set to meet a “new assistant” for an undisclosed Dutton family member in the form of Lilli Kay (Your Honor, Chambers, Rustin). She will give life to Clara Brewer.

Newcomer Kai Caster, who television audiences know from American Horror Story, is also joining Yellowstone for Season 5 as Rowdy, a young cowboy character we know nothing of other than his name.

And the newest addition to the cast is Orli Gottesman as Halie, “a confident, fun and outgoing girl who gravitates toward Carter” (Finn Little). Gottesman is a guest star for Season 5.

