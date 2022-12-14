‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Rip-Beth Meadow Scene in Episode 6

The fifth season of the wildly popular Paramount series Yellowstone has brought some major storylines for fans to follow. Of course, we have the requisite drama and embittered battles among the characters. Jamie (Wes Bently) and Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton are still at war. And, would you believe it’s getting even more complicated?

Kevin Costner’s John Dutton is the Governor of Montana and he’s facing quite a few challenges and unofficial wars himself. If there’s one thing we can count on when it comes to the Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western series it’s that the drama – and the action – almost never stop.

However, the action did slow a bit this past Sunday night for newlyweds Rip and Beth as the couple settled down for some alone time in a breathtaking Montana field … and fans just can’t get enough of it all.

Beth Dutton And Rip Have A Touching Yellowstone Moment

Fans of the series remember well the emotions that hit hard during the sixth episode of Yellowstone’s fifth season. Of course, the regular battles continue to complicate matters for nearly everyone within any type of radius of the Dutton family ranch. And, we faced the very unexpected death of a beloved character in a heartbreakingly touching scene.

However, fans of the popular series had a little reprieve from the intense storylines Sunday night when Rip takes Beth to a scenic meadow in order to share a sweet moment with his new wife. The scene is like a breath of fresh air for Yellowstone viewers as the two fan-favorite characters connect over the stunning beauty of the area.

It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This … Beth And Rip Spend Some Alone Time In Episode Six

The scene gets even better when Beth adds her spiciness to the touching moment as the two settle in to watch the sunset. She teases Rip after he hands her a flask full of whiskey and a smoke telling her husband that he doesn’t have to work so hard. He already has her.

It’s a very touching Yellowstone moment between some of our favorite characters, and fans love every second of it!

“It doesn’t get much better than this,” notes the caption alongside a Yellowstone Twitter post showing the sweet moment between Beth and Rip. #YellowstoneTV#TeamRip#BeLikeBeth.

One fan responds to the scene wondering how Kelly Reilly isn’t collecting a houseful of awards for her role as Beth.

“How Kelly Reilly is not nominated for every award going I will never know,” the Yellowstone fan says.

“The complex character arc she so brilliantly portrays over 5 seasons,” the fan continues. “[Her] authentic heartbreaking performance make us love Beth despite her many flaws and because of them.”

“Beth’s reaction to seeing this meadow has been me this entire series,” another fan relates in the comments.

“Even if there was no sound and all I had was the imagery of the scenery,” the commenter adds. “My jaw would still be on the ground.”

Of course, one Yellowstone watcher had to bring up something a lot of us are thinking…we need more of the Beth and Jamie storyline.

“OK,” the commenter begins.

“[So] Beth has been on vacation for 2 episodes now,” they say. “I want her back at work following up on Jamie’s shenanigans!!!”