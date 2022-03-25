‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Fans Predict Kayce Dutton’s Next Moves

Entering Yellowstone Season 5, one of the storylines that will be interesting to see play out is just what Kayce Dutton will do. He went on a vision quest in Season 4 and had some revelations about himself and life. In fact, Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, might just leave his wife Monica behind. There were a few different things that he saw while taking his inner journey. Some fans are looking forward to Yellowstone Season 5 and have some thoughts about what Kayce might just do.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Will Have Some Blanks To Fill Around Kayce Dutton

One fan kicks off our look at this interesting character. This person writes in response to the question of what will Kayce Dutton do: “Hopefully a lot more than season 4”. And this one replies: “Agreed his character was incredibly underwhelming this season”. Well, we are off and running in this deep dive into Yellowstone fandom’s thoughts ahead of Season 5. You better believe show creator Taylor Sheridan is coming up with a few ideas, too.

A thread from Reddit continues to unfold some ideas about Kayce’s next moves. This Redditor writes: “Probably kill someone, that seems to be a reoccurring them”. And this fan responds: “That’s my line.” Could Kayce end up killing Monica, played by Kelsey Asbille? Ooh, talk about a plot twist. Is there romance in the future? You know there are plenty of those on Yellowstone each season. Another fan was not hip to how the character showed up in Season 4 at all. This person states: “I just hope he gets a better storyline than in S4, I love Kayce and he has been underused in the last season.”

One Fan Offers Up Multiple Storyline Options Ahead of Next Season

Well, we have a fan who sort of writes his own storylines here for Kayce Dutton. The Redditor says: “Add a few dozen people to his kill list. Step in and stop those weird mother/son bathtub experiences. Ram his truck through the side of a building in town. Threaten someone who’s encroaching on the Yellowstone Ranch property. Track down and kill the people that stole the dinosaur bones in season 1. Train his new cattle dog how to drive a tractor.”

OK, so take your pick from these Taylor! Another fan replies: “Don’t forget that he’ll bring Tate with him to witness the most traumatic things like meth labs blowing up and dead bodies!” Another non-fan of the bathtub scenes offers up this bit of wisdom: “Those bath tub scenes are the worst! I don’t understand how none of the people working on the show haven’t realized how cringygross they are.”