‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Fans Rejoice After Jimmy Returns in Midseason Finale

Just after the Yellowstone Season 5 midseason finale began airing, many of the hit series’ fans began rejoicing over Jefferson White’s Jimmy making a return to the screen

While responding to Jimmy making his Yellowstone return, a fan declared, “JIMMY! Been wondering how he was doing. Will we get a Jimmy & Emily wedding?”

Another fan also wrote, “Hell Yeah Great to finally see Jimmy!!!”

White’s Yellowstone character has been MIA for the first half of the show’s fifth season. At the end of season 4, Jimmy was heading to 6666 Ranch in Texas with his fiancée Emily (played by Kathryn Kelly). However, the departure didn’t give much detail about what the future holds for Jimmy.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Previously Teased About What the Future Holds For Jimmy & Emily

Meanwhile, Jefferson White previously opened up about what the future holds for his Yellowstone character now that Jimmy is heading to Texas.

“He chose Emily, and he chose this new life in Texas. I cross my fingers that it’s smooth sailings for him,” White stated about his Yellowstone character. “Because it’s a beautiful thing. It’s the first time in his life he has a little bit of agency.”

White also hinted that Jimmy will be back in season 5 of Yellowstone. “There’s certainly more Jimmy in store. Whether it’s Montana or Texas, you’ll have to wait and find out,” he cryptically declared.

In early 2022, White spoke about Jimmy’s difficult decision to leave the Dutton Ranch. “Well, it’s an incredibly difficult decision I would say, and it’s not really clear what the easier route is. Basically, he’s being asked to choose between his job and his girlfriend, which is a heartbreaking scenario that a lot of people face in their lives. ‘Hey, you got a great new job, it’s five states away, two time zones away, are we going to try to make this work?’”

The Yellowstone actor then said it’s an incredibly difficult situation that people find themselves in all the time. “The experience of being an actor often means getting on a plane and flying two time zones, three time zones away from everybody you love, y’know?”

White Says that Jimmy’s Decision is ‘Relatable’

Along with discussing the difficult decision, the Yellowstone star says that the situation for Jimmy is relatable to others.

“So, I found it a very relatable, difficult moment for Jimmy. And, I think to a certain extent, Mia made an ultimatum,” White explained. “She said, ‘If you go to Texas, it’s over.’ And, I don’t think that Jimmy actually felt like he had a choice. “

Jimmy notably owed John Dutton hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills. “In addition to having seen anybody who wears the brand and betrays the Yellowstone being killed over the course of four seasons.”