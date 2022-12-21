‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Features Show’s First Lesbian Kiss, Social Media Weighs In

Yellowstone‘s writers put a twist on the romantic dynamic of the show this week, featuring its very first lesbian kiss. Since introducing John Dutton’s assistant Clara in the second episode of the season, we’ve watched her transform from someone trained to be the rigid assistant of a politician to a hopeful cowgirl. Now, though, we’re learning even more about her. On Sunday, Clara, played by actress Lilli Kay, was seen making out with another cowgirl at the Montana State Fair. After the kiss featured on TV, Yellowstone fans began weighing in.

On Twitter, one fan called Yellowstone out for turning “woke.” Some labeled fans who were supportive of Clara’s kiss “snowflakes.” As the debate continues online, fans have begun slamming each other and some folks slamming Yellowstone itself.

Yellowstone just went woke with it's first lesbian character and a kiss between tho girls. It was only a matter of time. It's Hollywood after all. Was nice while it lasted. — The Black Eagle 🇦🇱🇩🇪🕋 (@renimcd) December 19, 2022

Another, however, defended the show, replying, “‘Was nice while it lasted.’ Are you referring to the kiss or the show? Because if it’s the latter you really need to get a grip mate. A TV show set in the real world depicting characters that exist in the real world adds realism to said show and … adds depth to its characters.”

As the debate continues, the Daily Mail reports that non-binary characters and relationships have actually been featured in Yellowstone before. The outlet cast light on some of Beth Dutton’s past threesomes. It also highlighted the same-sex relationship of reporter Sarah Nguyen, who was killed by Jamie in season two.

Will ‘Yellowstone’ Continue to Feature a Budding Companionship Between Beth and Monica Dutton?

The seventh episode of Yellowstone season five, “The Dream Is Not Me,” threw fans for a loop, not only by digging deeper into the character Clara, but also by showing a tender side of Beth that we haven’t really seen before.

The first few minutes of the episode see Kelly Reilly’s character scorching Laramie (Hassie Harrison), Abby (Lainey Wilson), and Summer (Piper Perabo), calling them “sluts.” As the three women walk away to the bunkhouse, Kelsey Asbille’s Monica Dutton asks Beth, “Why are you so mean?” to which Beth replies, “No reason.”

And frankly, it’s true. While Reilly’s character doesn’t actually explain why she’s “so mean”, she lets down the walls she has built up very briefly and shares an emotional, heartfelt scene with the grieving mother.

Speaking with Beth, Monica tells her, “I don’t need to be treated differently just ’cause I lost a child.”

After a brief pause, Beth softly replies, “Yeah, you do.”

Afterward, Beth, for the first time, reveals the truth about her inability to have children, and that she understands Monica’s grief about losing her infant son because she has felt that pain before, and continues to feel that pain.

Reflecting on her character versus Monica’s following the episode’s debut, the Yellowstone star explained that part of the reason Beth acts the way she does is that, “There’s such a goodness to Monica, a deep goodness that Beth does not see in herself.”

It’s also for that reason that Beth treats Asbille’s character so different from the way she treats others.