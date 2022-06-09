‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Has Rip & Beth Starting in a ‘Beautiful, Solid Place’ Says Kelly Reilly

Yellowstone Season 5 stands to shake everything up, but Beth Dutton’s Kelly Reilly says she and Rip will at least start in a blissful union. Be warned of significant spoilers for previous seasons below.

When we last saw the Duttons in the Yellowstone Season 4 finale, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) was taking the body of his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton) to the train station. And there was his sister, Beth, waiting in the darkness. “Now you’re mine,” she tells Jamie as she takes a photo. The ultimate blackmail; something we can expect to see the results of come Season 5.

That was but one feather in Beth’s cap, too. Just hours before, the Dutton daughter finally had heir long-awaited wedding to the love of her life, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). It was also worth the wait for audiences, too, to say the least.

With so much going right for Beth as Season 4 ended, could Yellowstone Season 5 possibly do right by this human tornado? Or will it all blow up in her face as it so literally has in the past? Beth has a penchant for attracting bad things, after all.

Well, we can rest a bit easier, Yellowstone fans, because Kelly Reilly says that at the beginning of the new season, at least, we can expect things to be going wonderfully for television’s best couple.

“They’re in a beautiful, solid place,” Reilly tells TV Guide of Beth & Rip while filming in Montana. “There’s something magical for her that this is now, finally, her husband, her person forever.”

Kelly Reilly Teases ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 from Montana Set

It might come as a shock to some, but Reilly even decrees that “Marriage for [Beth] is a wonderful thing.” Her behavior may not have indicated so in the past, but when has Beth Dutton ever been predictable? This might be why Reilly follows up this statement with a bit of a walk-back.

Photo credit: Paramount Network / Viacom

“Has it tamed her? No,” Reilly adds of marriage. So we can expect Beth to remain every bit the wildcard come Season 5.

Reilly also makes it crystal clear that audiences shouldn’t expect any more “mama” mistakes from orphan Carter (Finn Little) in Season 5, either. That slip up on the misguided youngster’s part was, as she says, a “one-and-done… That’s opening a Pandora’s box,” Reilly quips.

All of this and more is available in TV Guide’s What’s Next for Beth issue, which hits newsstands today, Thursday, June 9. But we’ve still got a long wait ahead for Yellowstone Season 5. And with how volatile both Beth and Rip can be, we’d expect things to not stay too peachy for too long come the return of cable’s #1 show this November 13 exclusively on Paramount Network.