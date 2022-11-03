‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Jamie’s Wes Bentley Says John Dutton Makes For a ‘Shady’ Governor

With nearly a week until the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, Wes Bentley shares his thoughts about what kind of governor John Dutton is going to be.

During his recent interview with TV Insider, Bentley opens up about the main Yellowstone character’s approach to politics and how that’ll impact season 5. “John’s trying to blow it all up,” Bentley declared. The actor also stated that Dutton is going to use his authority to stop any development progress. “That becomes a clash of state versus corporate power,” Bentley explained. “Jamie tries to convince [John and Beth] they could use, rather than break or bend, the law to do the things they want to do. But they’re a blunt object.”

Bentley further declared that the worst enemy of John Dutton in Yellowstone season 5 is himself. “You could argue John is his own worst enemy at this point,” Bentley continued. He then turns his attention to his own character’s situation. This includes being blackmailed by Beth over shooting his biological father and dumping the body. Bentley noted that he knows fans are divided over the situation.

“For a minute, they thought maybe Jamie was a good guy,” Bentley shared. “And then he goes and does that. But I’ve also heard from people who feel sympathetic and are angry with Beth for getting him to do it.”

Bentley went on to add that the situation has his Yellowstone character full of rage throughout season 5. “He and Beth] have intense interactions at another level this season,” he shared. “He’s empty, alone, angry, resentful, guilty, and sad. “It’s only so long till he’s got to do something. What is redemption for him? It’s not gonna be pretty. It’s only so long till he’s got to do something. What is redemption for him? It’s not gonna be pretty.”

Wes Bentley Talks About the Other Conflicts Throughout Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’

Wes Bentley shared more details about the conflicts outside the Dutton family in Yellowstone season 5. This includes Market Equities CEO, Caroline Warner’s goal to destroy the family.

“She comes in with force. Jamie particularly has to deal with her,” Bentley said about Warner. “She’s carrying the same strong business world energy [as Beth]. The women may have to duke it out at some point.”

Meanwhile, Gil Birmingham, who portrays Broke Rock Tribe chairman and casino mogul Thomas Rainwater, spoke about what season 5 of Yellowstone has in store for his character. “This season throws a curveball for Thomas. John’s acquiring leverage and makes decisions with major repercussions for Rainwater. He has a new opponent on the reservation trying to undermine his position. It’s a difficult choice — which path Rainwater follows [choosing allies]. He becomes more rattled.”