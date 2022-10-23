‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Jefferson White Teases What’s in Store for Jimmy & Emily

“He chose Emily, and he chose this new life in Texas,” Jefferson White says of his character’s destiny come Yellowstone Season 5.

In this latest interview, White double’s down on the decisions Jimmy’s made leading up to this point. It’s been a long, bumpy road for the addict-turned-cowboy, to be sure, and Season 5 promises a more mature Hurdstrom.

“I cross my fingers that it’s smooth sailing for him because it’s a beautiful thing,” White continues to TVLine of his relationship with Emily (Kathryn Kelly). It’d be a stark change of pace for Jimmy, as the prior four seasons were anything but smooth sailing. From overcoming his past life as a meth addict only to repeatedly injure himself en-rodeo, Jimmy thought he had found himself a life partner in Mia (Eden Brolin).

But Mia’s own controversial treatment of Jimmy had him far more comfortable to be shipped off to Texas for his last chance at redemption. And it’s there that he met his current fiance, Emily. Now, the Jimmy we’ll follow into Yellowstone Season 5 has a lot more to keep him going.

“It’s the first time in his life he has a little bit of agency,” White adds, promising that “there’s certainly more Jimmy in store” come the latest season, which will be a whopping 14 episodes long.

It’s an odd statement, however, as Jimmy is nowhere to be seen in any of the teasers or trailers for Yellowstone Season 5. Could Taylor Sheridan be saving Jimmy’s storyline as a big surprise? Where will Jimmy even be, for that matter? Are we traveling back to the 6666 Ranch down south again?

“Whether it’s Montana or Texas, you’ll have to wait and find out,” White says of his involvement in Season 5.

Kathryn Kelly Upped to Series Regular for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

We’re set to see plenty more of Kelly’s Emily either way. Early this year, we learned that both Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly were moving from guest stars to series regular roles as Teeter and Emily respectively.

Kathryn Kelly as Emily in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Kelly entered Yellowstone in mid-Season 4 as her Texan vet tech. And her strong presence on the 6666 ranch quickly caught Jimmy’s eye, to say the least. But the feeling would be mutual, and the pair fell n love rather quickly. In fact, their engagement took place while traveling back to Montana’s Dutton Yellowstone Ranch by Season 4’s end.

By upping Kelly’s role as Emily, Yellowstone Season 5 will surely continue their love story. Whether it takes place in Montana or Texas as Jefferson White teases, however, remains to be seen.

Yellowstone returns with a two-hour premiere event this November 13 exclusively on Paramount Network.