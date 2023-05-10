‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser discuss ‘Real, deep love’ of Beth & Rip

Yellowstone Season 5‘s first half is now available to purchase on DVD and Blu-Ray, and the series’ stars open up on their beloved characters in the bonus features.

“In Taylor’s writing and his work, you know, it’s all based on risk,” Rip Wheeler’s Cole Hauser begins of franchise architect Taylor Sheridan‘s scripts. His co-star, Kelly Reilly of the indominable Beth Dutton, readily agrees. These two have been through hell and back together on-screen. With the current drama surrounding the show’s (now) final episodes to be filmed sometime this year, that’s extended off-screen, too.

Regardless, “We find each other throughout this season,” Hauser of their married couple. “Whether it’s one episode or three episodes that [Sheridan] writes about us, we find each other.”

In many ways, Yellowstone Season 5 has delivered on a phenomenal character arc for these two already. It is, without a doubt, the most engaging and successful aspect of the most popular show on television. So even if the jewel of Sheridan’s crown is to end prematurely, Yellowstone will at least do so after having done right by it’s two standout characters.

‘He doesn’t want to change her, she doesn’t want to change him’

“The underpinning of what Beth and Rip have, their total devotion to one another, as who they are… He doesn’t want to change her, she doesn’t want to change him. I think that’s a really beautiful quality to see in a couple,” Reilly smiles beside Hauser. “And we inhabit that as actors for each other, as well.”

In Season 5’s first half, which is now available to purchase in physical form, “You can see her understanding love in a different way,” Reilly adds of Beth. Those 8 episodes gave fans of the couple some of their best scenes from the show’s run; many of which are now Reilly’s all-time favorites for her character.

“That’s real, deep love,” she says.

Yet the flagship series will now end with Season 5. Though we have no word on when or how the season’s final episodes will be filmed, Paramount told Outsider last week that Yellowstone will end before 2023 is over. Then, a direct sequel series will pick up right where it left off come December.

