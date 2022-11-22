‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Kelly Reilly Reveals the ‘Biggest Enemy’ to the Duttons

Because they boast the biggest ranch in the state of Montana within the fictional world of Yellowstone, the Duttons have, over the years, developed (and neutralized) a number of enemies. However, as we wait for the next episode of season 5 to air, Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly revealed the Duttons’ biggest enemy. And that’s John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) adopted son, Jamie (Wes Bentley).

As Yellowstone fans know, Jamie and Beth Dutton have navigated an immensely tense and uncomfortable sibling relationship for years. However, while she faces conflict with her brother regularly, Reilly revealed Jamie’s conflict with her character soon comes to blows.

Speaking with Town & Country, Reilly said, “[Jamie] is the biggest enemy to her family, to her father, to the bunch. She believes that.”

Combine that with the fact that Beth has also recently been backed into a corner. Recall Sunday’s episode as the law finally caught up to her after she spent years evading legal consequences. Given that fact, Kelly Reilly said, “you get those two things together, it’s pretty combustible. In a weird way, at the beginning of the season, it’s back to the bickering sort of siblings, but what’s much deeper is underneath, being held at bay for a minute.”

Do Jamie or Beth Deserve Redemption Arcs in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

Kevin Costner’s John Dutton has admitted on several occasions that his efforts to protect the ranch that’s been passed down to him across generations have completely dismantled his family. Further, it’s likely that his frequent disregard for his children in favor of his ranch has contributed to the toxic relationship between Beth and Jamie. On a broad scale, Beth and Jamie have permanently wronged each other, potentially in ways that can never be resolved. Still, despite their inherent flaws, do either of these characters deserve a redemption arc?

When it comes to Beth, Yellowstone fans remain uncertain. Across the first four seasons, Beth’s way of acting out and crushing others mostly progressed her storyline and revealed more about the character. This season, though, she’s acting out—in a lot of ways—as a disgruntled child would.

Confronting Jamie during the second episode, Beth drives home for him how much power she has over him.

“I want you home at the weekends,” Beth tells Jamie, “Where I can keep an eye on you.” Then that uncomfortably, cringe-worthy dig: “Say, ‘Yes, ma’am,” to which Jamie, backed into a corner, has no other choice.

“Yes ma’am,” he grudgingly replies.

That line, if nothing else, has ruined Beth’s potential for a redemption arc in this Outsider’s eyes. However, what about Jamie? In truth, he’s no more innocent than Beth. After all, before the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone even aired, he’d already committed two murders. And both of those were self-serving.

All in all, neither of these characters seems to have a happy future ahead. And, given that fact, we’re excited to see what parts play out next when the fourth episode of Yellowstone season 5 airs.