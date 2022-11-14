‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Kelsey Asbille Speaks Out About ‘Tremendous Loss’ in Premiere Episode

Kayce and Monica Dutton were rocked by loss in the premiere episode of “Yellowstone,” and we were left wondering how they’re ever going to recover from this.

At the end of the first episode, with spoilers ahead, of course, Monica went into labor three weeks early. She and Tate drove to the hospital, but really she shouldn’t have been driving at all. The pain from her contractions caused her to swerve and hit a bison that had wandered onto the road.

In the hospital, Kayce met his wife and son, and we find out that they lost the baby. They would have had another son, and before he died, they named him John. This is a strange foreshadowing for John Dutton, as this baby would have continued on his name and legacy. But, it’s much more of a tragic loss for Kayce and Monica. How are they going to survive this tragedy? In the coming episodes, we’ll see them mourn and try to continue on.

Kelsey Asbille Speaks About Monica’s Tragedy in the ‘Yellowstone’ Premiere

Kelsey Asbille recently spoke to Hollywood Life about the tragedy in the first episode, and how Monica and Kayce are going to heal. When asked how Monica specifically will deal with the loss, Asbille replied, “It’s such a tremendous loss. Monica’s someone who knows her identity. She stands strong in her identity as a mother, as a woman, as a part of her community.”

True, Monica has a rich heritage, and she’s very in tune with her identity on “Yellowstone.” This tragedy has rocked her, and it’s possible she will lose sight of who she is. “I think for the first time her beliefs have been shaken,” said Asbille. “You really probably see her at her worst.”

This moment is where she’s sunk the lowest, as losing a child is possibly one of the hardest things to experience. But she has her family. She has Kayce, Tate, and her family on the reservation to keep her strong. It’s possible she’ll return to her beliefs as an Indigenous woman to get through this, which could lead Tate back to his culture.

Asbille also spoke about Monica’s relationship with John Dutton. “I think what’s really beautiful this season and one of my favorite moments in the season is actually Monica and John Dutton,” she said. “It’s this really definitive moment where she chooses life and healing.”

According to Asbille, Monica is going to survive. Instead of losing herself to this tragedy, she’s going to live for the child she does have: Tate. As much as he’s there for his mother, he still needs her. For Tate, he’s going to have to be strong for his parents and for himself. Monica and Kayce lost a son, but Tate also lost a brother.