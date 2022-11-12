‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Kevin Costner Reveals What Will Be ‘Problematic’ for John Dutton as Governor

Yellowstone kicks off its thrilling fifth season on Sunday, November 13th. However, when the massive cable success returns, we’re going to see family patriarch John Dutton in a whole new light. In an effort to protect the Dutton Ranch, John found himself running for governor last season. And, despite a lack of experience in politics, he is officially voted in during Yellowstone season 5. As we wait to see what John’s first act as governor is, his actor, Kevin Costner, revealed what exactly will be problematic for the character in his new role and what kind of effects it will have on him.

“I know how hard it’s going to be on him,” Costner said of John’s new role in Yellowstone Season 5. Until now, John has stayed as far away from politics as possible. Instead, he’s continuously chosen to handle his problems on his own terms.

Speaking from John’s perspective, the actor continued, “His heart is at the ranch, not trying to find middle ground with people. That’s going to be problematic.”

He explained, “[John] has a lane that he operates in that is not as expansive as some would want it to be. And he won’t change.”

As USA Today states, John’s unyielding demeanor and his dedication to his ranch come as a major relief for fans. We’re certainly interested to see how Kevin Costner’s character adapts to his new role in season 5. But, there were still concerns that the storyline would stray from the grit and drama we typically on the ranch. Nevertheless, with Taylor Sheridan piloting Yellowstone from behind the scenes and Kevin Costner at the helm, we’re certain season 5 will be one of, if not the, best season yet.

Kevin Costner Talks Politics Ahead of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

As stated, one of the major plots for Yellowstone season 5 surrounds John Dutton’s new role as governor of Montana. However, comparatively, actor Kevin Costner recently vowed he does not plan on running for any political seat in the future. Speaking with the outlet about the topic, he said, “No, I don’t think there’s any reason for me to run.”

Still, he wasn’t shy about addressing the current political climate in the U.S. In fact, he bluntly revealed his beliefs that we could use some general social reform. He continued, “I wish the people that did run had a bigger vision and more of a morality about how they see the country evolving. I’m disappointed.”

Further, Kevin Costner has been known to publicly share his support for a variety of political candidates.

In 2020, the iconic American actor threw his support behind presidential Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg. More recently, he showed his support for Wyoming’s Republic Rep. Liz Cheney, donning an “I’m for Liz Cheney” shirt on the set of Yellowstone.