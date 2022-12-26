‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Local Montana Man Reveals How He Managed to Get Cast in Show

Butch Giles, a local Darby, Montana resident, was recently cast as an extra in the premiere episode of “Yellowstone” season 5. He recalled what led to his brief brush with stardom in an interview with NorthCentralPA.com.

Giles and his wife, Holly, live in Darby, where “Yellowstone” often films. According to Giles, it was his wife’s idea to volunteer to be extras on the show.

“My wife loves the show,” Giles explained, “and there was a Facebook page where you could volunteer your services to be an extra. They film in Darby [Montana] and we live in Darby. The ranch they film on is literally four miles from our house.”

At first, Giles revealed that he wasn’t so sure of the idea. “I told Holly, ‘Do you know how many people watch this show? There’s no way they’re going to pick us,'” he said. “But, since we live so close, I guess they figured we’d actually show up. We applied and they called us the next day.”

The Giles’ were both involved as extras, and were told no personal photos were allowed on set. That’s to prevent against spoilers leaking out to the viewing public. But, what the Giles’ said they remembered most were the grueling work days.

“Being on the set, it’s a long day. We were there for 18 hours,” said Butch. “They shoot the same scene over and over and over, but because of that, I knew the camera angles and where I was standing for each shot, so I knew where to look to see myself.”

The Giles’ weren’t completely sure they were going to make the final cut, but luck won out for Butch. He was featured prominently in his scenes. “At first, there was a part was I was standing with my back to the camera, and I said ‘Hey, that’s my neck,'” Giles explained. “Then later on, you could see my face. In the first 22 minutes I can see myself five times.”

According to the ratings for the premiere episode, 12 million people also had their eyes on Butch Giles. But, what about Butch’s wife, Holly? Was she featured in any scenes alongside her husband?

“No, she didn’t make it,” Giles laughed. “In one angle, I’m blocking her, and in the others, there’s just never a view of her.” The whole experience has brought an added layer of good-natured humor for the couple. “I told her, ‘The camera loves me. What do you want me to do?’” Giles admitted.

He also shared that he and his wife have gone back to film multiple scenes for more episodes of “Yellowstone.” So, there’s hope for Holly Giles getting her 15 minutes after all.

“We do make $183 a day, so there’s that,” said Giles. Sounds like a good bit of pocket money, and well worth it to be featured on one of the biggest shows in America. Even if it is a bit in the background.