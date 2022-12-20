‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Monica Now Knows Beth Dutton’s Biggest Secret. What Happens Next?

In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 7, Monica comes to know Beth Dutton on a level only one other person does. And that person in Jamie Dutton.

As “The Dream Is Not Me” begins a new day on the ranch, the women of Yellowstone trickle out from cowboy tents. Abby (Lainey Wilson) and Summer (Piper Perabo) head for the breakfast fire, as does a returning Laramie (Hassie Harrison). And they all arrive to find Beth (Kelly Reilly).

“Look at all you sluts,” Beth smiles. She, of course, just left Rip’s tent the same way Abby left Ryan’s, or Summer from John’s, and Laramie from Walker’s. The difference? “I am a married woman,” Beth rallies before letting loose another round of deep-cutting quips with Summer, who tries to knock Beth and the “institution of marriage” down a peg or twelve.

‘I don’t need to be treated differently because I lost a child’

“What Summer is attempting to do here is make out that marriage is designed to somehow oppress and control a woman. If you’re married to a piece of shit, it can be,” Beth replies. “But if you married the love of your life, you’re married to your soul. And it’s pretty f*cking great.”

This is about when her sister-in-law, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) joins. And after all the non-Duttons leave, Monica asks Beth why she’s so damn mean after what she’s just heard. Beth explains it away by saying “those cowgirls give as good as they get,” and “know-it-all Summer needs it.”

“I think it’s cruel,” Monica replies with a smile.

“That’s why I don’t do it to you,” Beth replies sincerely. “They need it. You don’t need it.”

“I don’t need to be treated differently because I lost a child,” Monica tells her.

“Yes you do,” Beth replies softly. And it is here that Beth feels the urge to open up to Monica.

Beth Dutton Reveals Her Deepest, Darkest Secret to Monica in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

“I’m gonna tell you something that I haven’t told anybody, so let’s keep this between us,” Beth begins. “I know how you feel because I’ve felt it. And I feel it every day. So when I say that I am sorry, Monica, I really mean it.”

To the average audience, this quote is little more than a beat of dialogue and could mean any number of things. But to die-hard Yellowstone fans, it’s the moment Beth Dutton chooses to tell another living soul about the part of her life – and herself – she despises most. And she does it out of love.

Typically, whenever we hear this chapter of Beth’s life brought up, it is against Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). He is, after all, the only other person who knows about it because he was there. Season 3 flashbacks showed us these two as teenagers during Beth’s most vulnerable moment: Beth asking Jamie for help with an unwanted pregnancy. Unable to take the daughter of the most prolific rancher in Montana to an in-town clinic, Jamie took her to the Broken Rock Reservation women’s clinic, where he was told she would be sterilized as part of the procedure. This is what the clinic did to Indigenous women seeking their abortion services (a shameful, true part of American history).

Not seeing any other choice, Jamie agrees, Beth undergoes the abortion, and is sterilized and rendered unable to have children forever. And lest we forget, that teenage pregnancy was with the man who would become the love of her life and future husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Address the Elephant in the Room Once and For All?

Up until Season 5, Episode 7, only Beth and Jamie knew about that fateful day. As Beth tells Monica in this episode, she refuses to tell the rest of her family because she’s afraid of how much it will hurt them (and herself).

But now that Beth has opened up to at least one of her kin, it feels like we’re working our way towards something.

Will that something be Beth finally telling Rip the truth of why they cannot have children? Rip knows they can’t, but he has never been told why. And as Beth told Jamie in the Yellowstone Season 4 finale… If Rip ever does find out, he’s going to rip Jamie limb from limb.

Which is where the slippery Attorney General’s actions come into play. Jamie is hellbent on ruining himself and his Dutton family by placating Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) and Market Equities. Through her seduction, he’s making himself as ripe for the take-down as possible, too. Because as soon as Jamie moves to impeach Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), i.e. the father who raised him and Beth, he’s going to open himself up to the immense blackmail Beth holds over him.

First, it’ll be the photographic evidence of Jamie taking his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton), to the train station. And then it’ll be telling Rip the role Jamie played in the darkest chapter of her life.

Yellowstone returns after Christmas for the mid-season finale January 1, 2023 exclusively on Paramount Network.