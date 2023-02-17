‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part Two May Be Delayed: Report

There is allegedly some new drama brewing behind the scenes of Yellowstone now that rumors of a Kevin Costner exit are swirling, but this time it has to do with the fate of Season 5.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that Kevin Costner is exiting the Taylor Sheridan drama due to conflicts with his schedule. While neither Costner nor Paramount has confirmed the news, various sources continue to fuel the fires with ongoing word of troubles on set.

Most recently, one of those sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Season 5, which debuted in November and went on hiatus in January, was set to resume filming this March. But now, there may be a delay.

Apparently, Costner had only agreed to spend one week filming this season’s remaining episodes because he committed to working on his upcoming Civil War western Horizon. However, the producers need more time, and the John Dutton actor doesn’t have more time to give. So the start date is no longer firm.

Of course, there is no hard news that Yellowstone fans will have to wait even longer for the season’s conclusion. But if there truly are scheduling issues, it would make sense that the show would have trouble getting everyone back to the studio.

Matthew McConaughey May Join the ‘Yellowstone’ Franchise

If the show is coming to an end, the writers may also be scrambling to write Costner out of the story. Originally, fans and news outlets alike speculated that Yellowstone would prematurely end without the Dutton patriarch. But while directly speaking to Outsider’s Jon D.B., a Paramount rep revealed that there are no plans to end the hit series.

Meanwhile, other sources are speculating that Yellowstone will actually spin off into a new series set in the modern day with Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey in the lead. Speaking to Deadline, a Paramount spokesperson did not go into detail about that prospect or how it connects to Kevin Costner, but they did admit that there is some truth to the McConaughey rumor.

“We have no news to report,” they said of the Bodyguard star. “Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”