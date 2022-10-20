‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Will Debut in AMC Theaters

Want to watch the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere two weeks early? MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios are making it happen for fans alongside AMC.

Thanks to this partnership, fans will be able to not only experience the Duttons on the big screen, but see Season 5’s premiere before October’s end. AMC is screening the Yellowstone premiere in more than 100 theatres across the U.S. on Saturday, October 29.

In addition, fans will get to see the Tulsa King premiere afterwards. The new Sylvester Stallone-starring original series, also from Taylor Sheridan, comes as part of a package deal for the limited screenings.

Want to go? AMC already has their Yellowstone & Tulsa King Premiere page live here. You can purchase tickets directly on the website, or on the AMC mobile app.

And if you really want to get in on the fun, all fans who attend screenings dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character will be able to enter an online costume contest. The prize? Yellowstone merch! Attendees will also have access to product giveaways, discount codes for Yellowstone merchandise, and a free one-month trial code for Paramount+, Variety reports.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will Premiere on Paramount Network this November 13

Those not attending the AMC premiere will have to wait until Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on Paramount Network Sunday, November 13. Regardless, we’re all in for a wild ride. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is in as Montana’s new Governor, and his daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly) will serve as his Chief of Staff.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

As for Rip and the rest of the gang, we’ll have to wait to find out what they’re up to. But like seasons’ past, we’d expect no rest for the wicked. You can watch the Season 5 trailer here if you missed it.

‘TULSA KING’ Premieres on November 13 on Paramount+

If you’re eager for the next original series from Taylor Sheridan alongside, then you’ll want to make sure you have Paramount+. Tulsa King‘s television premiere is also on Nov. 13, but on streaming via Paramount+.

TULSA KING (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

The show’s premiere will air on Paramount Network, too, but not until a later date. The drama, which is the first mafia caper for both Sylvester Stallone and Sheridan, follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after his release from a 25-year prison stunt. Manfredi is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, kicking off the events of the show. Watch the trailer here if you missed it.

TULSA KING also stars Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Dana Delany (Body of Proof).

The Stallone vehicle is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+. The Yellowstone creator’s previous works on the streaming service include prequel 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown. In the coming year, series 1923, Bass Reeves, Lioness and Land Man will join.