‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Ian Bohen’s Ryan Finally Gets a Love Interest

Yellowstone has been one wild ride so far, to say the least. The majority of audiences are certainly in it to see the Duttons get their way in Season 5. But for hardcore fans, the wait has been all about poor Ryan finally getting a love interest.

Well ladies and gentlemen, I am thrilled to say the wait is finally over. After four full seasons, the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere has given Ian Bohen’s stud-of-a-cowboy the lady of his dreams. Hopefully.

In the premiere, the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch throws an indulgent shindig for John’s gubernatorial victory. As the party’s organizer, Beth Dutton pulls out all the stops; including not one but two musical acts. And the second of that talented bunch soon catches Ryan’s eye.

His fellow Yellowstone ranch hands find the open bar, then disappearing to a more cowboy-friendly side of the party courtesy of Lloyd’s suggestion. There, they throw and old-school roping party of their own as a lavishly-dressed country singer watches from the sidelines.

As Beth meanders over to inquire on the singer’s bright orange jumpsuit and if she’s enjoying the eye candy, the singer replies: “I’m too smart to date a cowboy.”

Enter Ryan. With the smoothest pickup Yellowstone‘s ever seen, he steps up and immediately lassos her, then pulls himself over to her on the fence. Once Ryan asks for a dance, it’s all but sealed that these two are going to make one hell of a match. And Ryan’s match is with none other than country star Lainey Wilson.

Country musician Lainey Wilson. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music )

Whether or not this blossoms into a full love story, however, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Introduces Us to Lainey Wilson’s Abby

As for Lainey Wilson, the country music star’s Yellowstone casting follows three of her songs being featured in previous seasons.

Wilson’s a huge Yellowstone fan herself, too. She’s been vocal about her love of the show, which led to a friendship with show mastermind Taylor Sheridan as his team featured her music. Which then led to a role in Season 5.

“They’ve just been good to me. They were a fan of my music and they did that for me,” Wilson told ET amidst Paramount’s casting reveal in early 2022. “Then Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer, reached out to me in February. I’ve become friends with him over the last few years.”

When it came time for Yellowstone Season 5, “He called and said, ‘I want to create a character specifically for you. What you say about it?’ I said, ‘You sure you want to do that?’”

On the show, “I pretty much get to be myself,” Wilson has said since. “I get to wear my bell bottoms, I get to be me, I get to talk with an accent, I get to sing my songs.”

And Ryan, well, Ryan is clearly a fan of Lainey Wilson as-is. In the show, however, we’ll get to know her alongside him as Abby, a musician Wilson says is from Louisiana, just like her.

Ryan, Abby, and the Duttons will return next Sunday for Episode 2 of Yellowstone Season 5. Catch it at 8 PM ET, exclusively on Paramount Network.