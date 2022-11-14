‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Rip Wheeler Sees a Depressingly Dark Future for the Duttons

Dive deeper into Rip Wheeler‘s dark Dutton predictions with us as the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere rolls on. But first, beware of major spoilers ahead.

Yellowstone is back. And in the Season 5 premiere, the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch is all set up for one massive party. The shindig’s celebration? John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as the next Governor of Montana.

We learn a whole lot about John during this party, too. He’s been away from the ranch for a month now as governor within the first episode alone, for example. John also tells us he was married to his wife in their living room with only 30 people present. And that he was only 36-years-old when John Dutton Sr. handed over control of the ranch to him.

Now, however, his daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly), and son-in-law, Rip (Cole Hauser) stand to inherit it a whole lot sooner than they anticipated. At least temporarily, as John is off playing governor full-time.

This, as you can imagine, does not sit well with Rip Wheeler. He was the only man with lower odds for John Dutton becoming the governor than John Dutton himself. Needless to say, it’s taking Rip by surprise, and he’s not a fan of the big man’s absence during this wildly turbulent – and truly dangerous – time.

‘What was the name of the emperor that played the fiddle when Rome was burning?’

As the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere’s party rolls on, Rip sulks on the hillside. He’s not having any of it “This party’s not for us,” he tells Beth. Instead, he’s deeply worried for the future of the ranch. “When I look down there, ten years from now worries me,” he continues to his wife.

“What was the name of the emperor that played the fiddle when Rome was burning?” Rip asks Beth amid their quiet refuge.

“Nero?” she answers.

“This reminds me of that,” Rip groans. “He’s gonna lose this place.”

It’s an ominous prediction on Rip’s part; one that has 13 more episodes of Season 5 to unfurl. And by the end of the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere, Rip’s premonition is already coming true.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Premiere Hits the Duttons Hard

Elsewhere, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) calls his wife, a very pregnant Monica (Kelsey Asbille) to check in on her. His She’s about to go into labor, but it’s three weeks early for the baby to come. So Kayce sends an ambulance south to meet her on the road, and off the family goes.

Monica grabs their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), but she should not be driving. Labor contractions are coming in hard, and she begins to swerve their vehicle wildly in the night.

Tate offers to drive. He’s terrified for them both. But his mother’s swerving gets worse, and before long a bison has wandered into the road. CRASH.

We won’t spoil anything else for you here, but be sure to check out our full recap of the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere after it airs right here on Outsider. In the meantime, we’ve got plenty more from Cole Hauser on Rip Wheeler in our one-on-one interview.