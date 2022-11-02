‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Synopsis, New Episode Details Revealed

We’ve known Yellowstone Season 5 will be 14 episodes long for a while now, but new details reveal how it will be split up alongside an official plot synopsis.

As cable and on-demand services ramp up for the Season 5 premiere, a few key, previously-unknown specifics have surfaced. Firstly, Vudu’s listing for Yellowstone Season 5 specifies that the first half of this season will be 8 episodes long, and not 7 as previously anticipated.

Paramount Network is developing Season 5 as a 14-episode epic, as opposed to the traditional 10 of seasons past. This tall order will be split into two halves, however, with the second half hitting in early 2023 after a short break. Logically, we’d assume this means two 7-episode halves, but we now know this isn’t the case, and that the second half of Season 5 will be shorter at 6 episodes including the finale.

In addition, companies are beginning to upload Yellowstone Season 5’s official plot synopsis, which reads as follows:

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is determined to protect his ranch and his family’s legacy. Yellowstone Season 5

The synopsis places the focus firmly on Kevin Costner‘s lead patriarch, which isn’t surprising. But it does line up with the premiere, as the two-hour event episode leans heavily into John’s new life as he transitions into Governor of Montana. And what a ride it is.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s First Half to Cost $14.99 on Vudu

For fans expecting to watch this season’s first half on Vudu, the platform has also revealed their price. You can now pre-order the first 8 episodes of Season 5 for $14.99.

This sounds like a fair deal. But keep in mind that you’ll need to purchase the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 separately. When it releases next year, chances are it will also be $14.99; if not slightly cheaper considering it’ll be a 6 episode chunk. Vudu is likely to keep its prices competitive with Amazon Prime Video, after all, where viewers can purchase episodes individually or Yellowstone seasons on the whole.

Fans hoping to stream Yellowstone Season 5 on Peacock as it airs, however, will once again be left out. NBC’s streaming service will not have the latest season until weeks after it airs on cable/Paramount Network.

Paramount+ fares even worse, as the studio sold the Yellowstone streaming rights to NBC/Peacock before their huge shift in direction saw the birth of their own streaming service. As a result, Paramount+ isn’t likely to offer the studio’s flagship series to their streamers anytime soon.

Instead, the best bet to watch Yellowstone Season 5 remains having a cable subscription that includes Paramount Network. And if cable isn’t your thing (like this Outsider), then you can always opt for online cable services. Our recommendation is Philo, which is only $25 a month. Other, far more expensive options like YouTube TV also offer Paramount Network. So if you have a subscription to this service, you’re all set. If not, prepare to shell out around $70 a month with tax.

Either way, make sure you’re all set for the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere on Sunday, November 13. It’ll air exclusively on Paramount Network.