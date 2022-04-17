‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Producers Seeking Extras, Open Casting Call Posted Online

Get excited, “Yellowstone” fans! Producers of the hit series are reportedly seeking extras for Season 5 and have posted casting calls online.

“Yellowstone” casting directors Kelly Hunt and Tracy Dixon announced in an email that the online open casting call is now accepting applications for the show’s Season 5. The positions come with pay. Shooting will run from May through December in Darby, Hamilton, and Missoula, Montana. The positions available are for those nine years of age and older.

Those interested in a position for “Yellowstone” Season 5 are to send a current photo (preferably two of the best individual photos and not family photos) to [email protected]. Other items to also include in the application are height; weight; clothing size; contact phone number; as well as city and state of residence.

Meanwhile, along with the casting information, the “Yellowstone” Season 5 casting directors stated that as part of the health requirements, those interested in the casting positions must have a COVID test. “YOU will be required to go to one of our testing sites in Missoula or Hamilton 2 to 3 days prior to your work date. The production WILL PAY FOR TEST. And you’ll be paid $100.00 for your time to test. Rapid test on the day of work is not paid for.”

Those hired for the positions will sign documentation stating they will stay away from high-risk places for 2 to 3 days prior to their work date. After the COVID test, they will receive an email to fill out the paperwork. They will also need to fill out a health questionnaire daily on the days prior. The pay rate is going to be $130 for 12 hours and an additional $40 for gas. Meals are also going to be on set daily.

What We Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

As previously reported, we don’t know when “Yellowstone” Season 5 will premiere. But we do know that the season will have 14 episodes. However, as a result of the number of episodes, the season will be split up. Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment studios, also explained why the season will be split up. “We want to double down on that momentum and not waste it.”

McCarthy also recently told Parade, “Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning in for the season finale, proving we’ve hit a cultural nerve. From the center of the country to each of the coasts. And still have lots of room to grow on linear.”

McCarthy then added that the network’s strategy to franchise “Yellowstone” into a universe of series. It will be used to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations. With “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown” proving to be two of the top titles.

Meanwhile, “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan did confirm that he is still in the process of writing Season 5 of the hit series.