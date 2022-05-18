‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Production Begins, The ‘Real’ Dutton Ranch Celebrates With Epic Photo

After months of eager anticipation following the conclusion of Season 4, “Yellowstone” Season 5 is officially underway out in Montana.

That means the cast and crew have all returned to Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana. For the past few seasons, “Yellowstone” has called this ranch home, and fans will easily recognize it from its appearances in the show. The crew mostly kept the looks of the ranch the same, only adding the iconic “Y” on the side of the barn to represent the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

The official Instagram account of Chief Joseph Ranch celebrated the cast and crew’s return as well. The account posted a photo from the production of “Yellowstone” Season 5, showing off the gorgeous Montana landscape surrounding the ranch. We can see a lone figure on horseback, though they’re too far away to recognize. We also see beautiful rolling hills in the background that play up Montana’s natural beauty.

“A look into the ranch from this weekend!” the post’s caption read. “We are honored and humbled that Taylor Sheridan chose our ranch as the backdrop for his creation.”

Can you blame him, when the backdrop looks like that? Part of what’s made “Yellowstone” such a success has been its authentic portrayal of ranch life. And it doesn’t get much more authentic than working on a real ranch in the American West.

What We Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

When Paramount renewed “Yellowstone” for Season 5 earlier this year, they also announced some key info about the latest batch of episodes. Namely, the season will be split into two parts, of seven episodes each, resulting in a 14-episode season.

This means way more content for “Yellowstone” fans, more storylines to draw out, and more suspense between Parts 1 and 2. Last we heard, the actors finally got the scripts in hand, and there are some big changes in store for key characters.

Like Monica and Kayce Dutton, who foresaw “the end” of their marriage at the end of Season 4. Come “Yellowstone” Season 5, can they overcome the approaching obstacles? Or will they break apart for good? Let’s not forget that Monica’s pregnant with their second child. The couple really has to face their fears if they want to bring this child into a happy and safer world.

And what about Beth and Jamie? At the end of Season 4, Jamie killed his own father, Garrett Randall, to avoid death himself. But Beth obtained evidence of his crimes and will now use them to blackmail Jamie. What promises will she wring from him? How will she (ab)use his power for her and the ranch’s gain?

The only other news we know for sure about “Yellowstone” Season 5 is that Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) have been promoted to series regulars. That means we’ll see a lot more of them this season. So, will we finally learn more about Teeter’s past? Will Jimmy and Emily end up staying at the Dutton Ranch instead of going back to Texas?

Only time will tell, “Yellowstone” fans.