‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Ryan Bingham Speaks Out About Walker’s Future on the Series

With spinoff 6666 in the works, will Walker be back for Yellowstone Season 5? Ryan Bingham has thoughts on the matter.

In Yellowstone canon, wandering cowboy Walker was a 6666 rancher first. We don’t know where his journey began, but we do know he was there on the largest ranch in Texas before his Yellowstone days. Now, with Texas-based spinoff 6666 in the works – and Bingham’s supposed casting alongside Jimmy’s Jefferson White in said spinoff – should we expect to see Walker return for Yellowstone Season 5 proper? Or could he be returning to the Lone Star State instead?

“I think he’s been running from a lot of things in his past and not sure if he’d want to go back to where he just came from. So, I don’t know,” the actor and musician behind Walker, Ryan Bingham, tells PopCulture this May. “I guess it would have to just depend on the incentives [for him].”

As for predicting Walker’s next move in Yellowstone Season 5 or beyond, “Man, I just trust Taylor [Sheridan]. Go where it goes,” Bingham adds. “There’s so many moving parts to [Yellowstone], and there’s so many different characters that he’s having to write for. I feel just kind of blessed and awesome to have the opportunity to get to be there.”

A shared sentiment amongst all the cast, to be sure. For Bingham, his gratitude stems all the way back to how he was cast in the first place.

Ryan Bingham Talks His Journey to ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, and How He Was Cast in the First Place

“Originally, [Sheridan] just contacted me about writing some songs for it, or using some in the first place. He never had any intentions of ever even casting me in the thing,” Bingham offers of his start with Yellowstone. But before long, Bingham’s own life journey within the rodeo and cowboy circuits of America came to the Yellowstone creator’s attention.

“And so, he just found out that I could do a bunch of cowboy stuff growing up, and he’s like, ‘Well, I’ve got to write you in here!’ – And he was like, ‘If you’re good, I’ll keep you on. If you suck, I’ll kill you off,'” he laughs.

Ryan Bingham as Walker on Yellowstone. (Photo Credit: Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

“I just feel lucky that I’m just in there in the first place, and if they want me to keep going, I will. If they want to kill me off, I’ve had a good run,” Bingham continues. “And I kind of like not knowing, to be honest with you. It’s kind of interesting. I show up and I’m like, ‘What is going on today?’ And then even when you do find out, he’ll rewrite it at the last minute.”

When it comes to his future on Yellowstone, Season 5 or elsewhere, Ryan Bingham isn’t interested in attempting to influence another creative’s decision making with their “baby” regardless. He knows that feeling all too well from his own music.

“I try to stay out of his way and let him create,” he adds. “I know what it’s like to write songs and have people coming in, like, “Well, you should put this word in here. You should write a verse about that,” and it’s just like, let people just kind of create and experiment, and change things, and do all of that.”

Instead, “It’s nice for me to just come in and be a part of [Yellowstone], and helping fulfill his vision of whatever he sees. And I don’t need to micromanage nothing or try to have input on what I need to be doing.”

Yellowstone Season 5 is currently filming in Montana and will hit exclusively on Paramount Network later in 2022.