‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Breakdown: Everything Revealed in the Fast-Paced Showcase

From John and Beth Dutton’s new positions to the fate of Kayce, Jamie, and more, we’re breaking down everything we learned in that pulse-pounding Yellowstone Season 5 trailer. But first, be warned of spoilers for Season 5 ahead!

Paramount promises chaos, enemies and “war” in Yellowstone‘s latest season, and the trailer delivers on all fronts. Right off the bat, we’re thrown straight into John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) swearing-in as Governor of Montana. If there were any prior doubts that the man would win the race, the trailer puts them firmly to rest.

‘I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear, to uphold the constitution of the state of Montana against all enemies, foreign and domestic’

Taylor Sheridan proves his storytelling prowess yet again with this move; aiming to push audiences directly past a season full of “will he or won’t he.” Instead, we’ll be thrust straight into the action as John claws through an uphill battle, using a most-powerful weapon he’s avoided at all costs so far. In doing so, John will become the one thing he despises most: a politician.

But it won’t be easy. “You have no friends in this building, John. You’re going to have to bring your own,” Governor Perry (Wendy Moniz) tells him.

Following an ominous shot of Jamie (Wes Bentley), sulking beneath the posters of his adoptive father’s victory (which cost him his own run at governor in Season 4), John immediately fires all existing cabinet members. His first appointment in their stead? Dutton daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his Chief of Staff.

“Back to work,” Beth growls in a separate scene, drink in hand a’la usual.

Next up, we’re offered glimpses of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) doing what he does best: heading into action, armed and ready. But the trailer quickly skips ahead to keep the focus on John as he tells his daughter “I love Montana, but I’m doing this for my family.”

Message received. But the hits just keep on coming.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Promises Prominent Roles for Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver, alongside ‘1883’s Dawn Olivieri

“We need to talk,” a sunglasses-sporting Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) tells John in a not-so-friendly matter. This, along with his scenes alongside certain Duttons later in the trailer, hint at Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) Season 4 finale vision coming to fruition. Or starting to, at least.

Jamie then tells Beth that “They will fight you. They will fight you dirty,” from the comfort of his Attorney General’s office. He may be talking about Rainwater, but it’s much more likely that they’re discussing returning villain Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver).

“Is there any other way?” Beth retorts at the ready. She’s got her work cut out for her, too, as Caroline tells her new associate, played by 1883‘s Dawn Olivieri, “Ruin them. Starting with her.”

The “her,” of course, being Beth. Olivieri is set to play a new character unrelated (or so it seems) to her Claire Dutton of 1883, Sarah Atwood. Paramount descries Atwood as a “confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.”

Dawn Olivieri, seen above at the 1883 premiere, appears in the Yellowstone Season 5 trailer. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Later in the trailer, Olivieri shines after her boss, Weaver, finally loses her cool; the Market Equities bigwig shouting “This f***ing family!” as she tosses a tumbler full of what we can only assume was a spirit coming from a bottle that costs as much as a standard sedan.

“I love it when she gets mad. It means I’m going to make a lot of money,” Olivieri swoons atop a boardroom table as Atwood. Count us in.

Fans have already dubbed Atwood “Brunette Beth,” which – aside from being a laugh-out-loud-perfect moniker – is definitely a sign of things to come. Expect these two to butt heads in a big way.

‘Signing this order is a declaration of war…’

Prior to this, Jamie tells his father directly that signing a certain order is a “declaration of war.” What this order is, or how it affects their family, is unknown. But boy, is Jamie lukewarm-upset about it.

“We’re already at war,” John tells his adopted son, who’s now back under his control thanks to Beth’s ultimate blackmail at the end of Season 4.

Afterwards, we see a brief clip of Beth whipping around in the Dutton manor, her eyes meeting what appears to be an urn. We saw this in the brief Yellowstone Season 5 teaser trailer, too. Could that be the urn of her late older brother, Lee Dutton (Dave Annable)?

What follows is a harrowing, blink-and-you’ll-miss-’em montage of Season 5 scenes, including Rip consoling Beth and the return of the Dutton Yellowstone helicopter. That is, until Kayce tells Rainwater “I do this for my family. I don’t do this for me,” followed by a hard punch to the face for… Someone.

Grimes himself has stated that Kayce will be pulled back to his family’s legacy in Season 5 after purchasing his own property on the Broken Rock Reservation. So this is surely a bit of that trademark Kayce flip-flopping coming to fruition.

The fast-paced montage then kicks back in, showing us goons in hazmat suits doing god-knows-what, Rip literally taking out the trash, and the trailer’s first appearance for Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) as she loses her own cool.

‘When I say we give everything to this land, I do mean everything’

The Yellowstone trailer then roars on as Kayce face-palms, pool balls break, Beth smashes a glass over the skull of a rando in a local bar, Rip rides into action on horseback, and the people of Montana cheer for their new governor, John Dutton.

Jamie cheers at a political rally, Beth dances with Teeter (Jen Landon) in that same bar, then later kicks Ryan (Ian Bohen) to the ground wearing nothin’ but a towel, and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) embraces Rip. Oh, and we get our first incredibly brief look at country star Lainey Wilson as her new character for Season 5.

And that band rocking some country western up on stage earlier in the trailer? That’s none other than Yellowstone staple Shane Smith & the Saints.

Lainey Wilson, seen in concert above, appears in Yellowstone Season 5 trailer. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for for Americana Music )

And it all caps off with Monica telling Kayce, “When I say we give everything to this land, I do mean everything.” Here, we see her sporting that new haircut fans have been a’buzz about. But this won’t be the only dire change for Monica come Season 5. Towards the end of the montage, we also see her sporting several bruises and a bandaged nose; an unfortunately familiar sight for longtime fans of the show. Monica sure can’t catch a break, something Asbille hinted to months ago.

The trailer then climaxes with portraits of each Dutton family member as the Yellowstone Season 5 tagline breaks through:

‘POWER HAS A PRICE’… But Where are Jimmy and Walker in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer?

If that feels like it was a lot, that’s because it was. But with nary a word from Rip or Lloyd, or a single sighting of Jimmy (Jefferson White) or Walker (Ryan Bingham), there’s a whole lot left to the imagination. Just where are those two, anyway? Does the Yellowstone Season 5 trailer confirm these two are finally off to Texas for spinoff 6666?

Be sure to catch-up on previous seasons of Yellowstone on the official show page. Or, dive into the Paramount Network app for more. Yellowstone returns for Season 5 with a two-hour premiere event Sunday, November 13, only on Paramount Network.