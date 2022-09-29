‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Has Fans Going Nuts

The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end. The next installment in Taylor Sheridan‘s neo-western epic finally premieres in November and fans can now get their first chance to see some of what’s in store. The Yellowstone Season 5 trailer dropped today and fans are thrilled.

Power has a price. The official #YellowstoneTV season 5 trailer is HERE! See you on Sunday November 13. Don’t miss the special two-hour premiere event, only on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/HLLNcCdDmn — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 29, 2022

“Power has a price. The official #YellowstoneTV season 5 trailer is HERE! See you on Sunday November 13. Don’t miss the special two-hour premiere event, only on @paramountnetwork,” the caption read.

Even star Kevin Costner got in on the Yellowstone Season 5 trailer fun. He replied to the trailer from his own Instagram, simply saying, “I’m ready.”

But Yellowstone fans are absolutely elated to finally get a chance to lay their eyes on the trailer and see some of the season five drama for themselves. They’re feeling “goosebumps” as one comment notes. “Need more,” said another fan.

The comments section of the trailer is filled with people tagging their friends and fellow Yellowstone fans as hype for the fifth season reaches a fever pitch.

Even fans from overseas can’t wait to feast their eyes on the next chapter of the Dutton family drama. Fans in the UK have to wait even longer for the premiere. And one fan is begging for that trend to end.

Oh my sweet Jesus!!!! Could a trailer be any better!!!! Please please please @paramountplus can you show it in the UK at the same time as the US please……. — michael kirkham (@mickk007) September 29, 2022

Popular character Rip Wheeler and his wise musings became a go-to reaction for people without words to describe their excitement.

The wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is starting to take its toll on fans. As one fan hilariously puts it, November 13th can’t come soon enough.

13th November can not come soon enough ! pic.twitter.com/FVIbQX2dMg — Greg (@GMarwing) September 29, 2022

Yellowstone Helped Redefine a Classic Genre

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, “who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries,” according to an official synopsis.

Costner’s career contributions to the western genre are massive, but Yellowstone could be his most significant contribution. He caught up with People recently and described what he thinks sets great westerns like Yellowstone apart from the rest.

“I’ve always believed a good Western isn’t always just rushing towards its gunfight,” Costner said. “If you can create language and situations, and then you end up at a gunfight, I think it can be an amazing movie or TV show. But I think if you’re trying to get there so fast that you don’t understand the people, or it’s not complicated, then it’s a problem.”