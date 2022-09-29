‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released: Kevin Costner Reacts With Just Two Words

The full trailer for Yellowstone’s fifth season has finally dropped. And fans are loving every minute of it. In fact, one of the show’s stars Kevin Costner, you know, the movie-star turned TV icon who portrays the John Dutton has reacted. Costner’s response certainly reflects what all of us are feeling, but he does this by using just two simple words: “I’m ready.”

“Power Has A Price” As Yellowstone Returns To Paramount This Fall

On a September 29 Insta post, Kevin Costner shares the intense teaser for Yellowstone’s fifth season, and it’s a trailer that pulls absolutely no punches.

“Power has a price,” the Instagram post notes alongside the Yellowstone trailer.

“The official #YellowstoneTV season 5 trailer is HERE!” the Insta comment continues. “See you on Sunday, November 13. Don’t miss the special two-hour premiere event, only on @paramountnetwork.”

Of course, this post garnered plenty of comments and responses. The CMT Insta page notes that they are “Counting down the days” along with a popcorn emoji. Then, the official 1883 Instagram page comments with three hand-clap emojis.

But our favorite comment is the one from Costner himself noting that he is ready for the drama and excitement that Yellowstone’s season 5 is sure to bring.

“I, John Dutton, Do Solemnly Swear”

Paramount’s hit modern western series always promises edge-of-your-seat action and drama. Season five doesn’t look to be any different. As the trailer unfolds, viewers are taken directly to the big moment as Costner’s John Dutton is sworn into office as Montana’s newest governor. This, of course, answers one of the big questions we were left with as Yellowstone’s fourth season wrapped up leaving us to wonder if the Dutton family patriarch succeeded in his bid for the office.

Yellowstone’s showrunner Taylor Sheridan is always pushing the limits with the Dutton family and how far they will go to do what needs to be done to preserve their land. While standing strong against any adversaries. This theme is certainly continuing in the show’s fifth season. This is especially clear as Governor Perry tells Dutton “You have no friends in this building, John. You’re going to have to bring your own.”

Fans can catch up on the first four seasons of the wildly popular western-drama series on the show’s official page. You can also check the Paramount Network app for other options. Yellowstone returns to the Paramount Network with a two-hour premiere event on Sunday, November 13.