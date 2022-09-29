‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released

“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here, and comes out the gate swingin’ hard.

POWER HAS A PRICE

“What are the Duttons willing to pay?” Paramount asks. The explosive official trailer is here, a month-and-a-half ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 5 premiere. Following their record-breaking fourth season, Yellowstone‘s new trailer gives its global audience a hearty peek at what’s ahead for the Dutton family.

Chiefly, we’re thrown straight into the mix with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as he’s sworn in as Governor of Montana. Take a look:

Power has a price. What are the Duttons willing to pay? The official Yellowstone season 5 trailer is here. Don’t miss the special two-hour premiere event, Sunday Nov. 13 only on Paramount Network. Yellowstone

Paramount promises chaos, enemies and “war” to follow. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone Season 5 will continue to chronicle the Dutton family in present day, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States under John’s iron thumb. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

The Season 4 premiere was cable’s highest rated show (bringing in over 14 million viewers total), so the stakes are high both on and off screen. And much is revealed in this full trailer.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Hits the Ground Running

As John swears upon the Bible to uphold the U.S. Constitution “against all enemies, both foreign and domestic,” the faces of Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) come into focus.

Both adversaries of the Duttons have their moments to shine in Yellowstone‘s trailer, too. Rainwater pays prodigal son Kayce (Luke Grimes) a visit, while Warner finally loses her cool over “this f***ing family!”

What follows is a feverish montage of things to come. And as with seasons past, there looks to be no shortage of drama – or high-stakes.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone Season 5 features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

Returning alongside are Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. Season 5 will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton, alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein.

New blood includes Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri. The former features heavily in this bombastic Yellowstone trailer in what’s sure to be another phenomenal performance.

If that feels like a lot, be sure to catch-up on previous seasons of Yellowstone on the official show page. Or, dive into the Paramount Network app for more.

Yellowstone returns for Season 5 with a two-hour premiere event Sunday, November 13, only on Paramount Network.