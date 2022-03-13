‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Is Walker Actor Ryan Bingham Returning?

With “Yellowstone” season 5 production set to begin later this spring, fans wonder if Ryan Bingham will return to the series as Walker. A music industry star by trade, Ryan Bingham has become one of the most beloved “Yellowstone” stars. He plays trouble-making ranch hand Walker on the hit Paramount Network series. Since making his first appearance back in the first season, Walker has become a fan favorite. Bingham even gets his music into the act from time to time as Walker is often seen with a guitar in hand. He is known to play his actual songs on “Yellowstone” episodes to the delight of fans.

The return of “Yellowstone” for a fifth season became official just a short time ago. The minds of the show’s massive fan base immediately pivoted to the question of who will be returning for the new season. Several members of the show’s main cast have already confirmed they will be returning for season 5. Among this group are “Yellowstone” regulars Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd) and Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton). Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Ryan Bingham implies that Walker will also be back for “Yellowstone” season 5.

“You’re on a need-to-know basis, for sure,’ he says. “Sometimes you’ll hear from another cast member that they’ll be back, so you got an idea of when they’re telling us. I got the call recently and they said that they were going to start back up.”

While he doesn’t straight-forward say that he will be back, it is easy to read into Bingham’s comments. “Yellowstone” fans are excited to see what’s in Walker’s future after an eventful fourth season that saw him feud with fellow ranch hand, Lloyd. Fans also hope to hear more of Bingham’s music on the series.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Talks Path to Stardom

Much like his “Yellowstone” character, Walker, Ryan Bingham has traveled a long and winding road. With season five on the way, the country music star can reflect on how he got to be where he is now.

He started off playing for tips around the bar circuit but hardly made a living strumming his guitar.

“Before too long, I just started getting these little gigs,” he recalls. “And I would make 50, 100 bucks a night. Most of the time, I had to have some kind of day job, doing hard labor, construction or digging holes. I could go to a little bar and make about the same amount of money in a couple hours as I did digging holes all day. That’s when I realized: I don’t know if I’ll ever make it or become anything, but if I could make 100 bucks a night playing in bars with my guitar, it’s a hell a lot better than digging holes.”

“Yellowstone” fans are certainly happy that Bingham chose a career in entertainment over hard labor.